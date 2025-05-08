Capes, canes, cowls, and crazy crotches converged at this Comic Con.

As we reported earlier, Osaka Comic Con was held once again at Intex Osaka, bringing lots of stars and artists to this corner of Japan. This also meant it was time for cosplayers from all over the world to come together and show off their carefully crafted wear.

Now a juggernaut of both comics and movies, Marvel characters figured prominently among costumed visitors. There was a whole multiverse of Deadpools to be seen, but this guy with heart-shaped eyes showed up first, so I’ll give him top honors.

▼ Deadpool

The entire Spiderverse also seemed to have shown up with webslingers of all shapes and sizes.

▼ You got your preppy and street Spider-Men…

▼ Standard Spider-Man…

▼ Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 version black suit Spider-Man, suitably hanging out with the Black Widow…

▼ Spider-Woman and a rather jolly-looking Green Goblin

Naturally, wherever Spider-Man is his greatest foes aren’t too far behind.

▼ Doctor Octopus and Kingpin

▼ J. Jonah Jameson

There were plenty of other Marvel characters out and about too, like this parent-child team who had their posing game down cold.

▼ Captain America and Red Hulk

▼ Infinity War Iron Man

▼ Ghost Rider’s head flickered like a flame too, which was pretty cool.

▼ Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes of the Thunderbolts*

▼ Reed Richards and Susan Storm of The Fantastic Four

▼ And we finally found someone the perfect height to be Wolverine.

Meanwhile, the Dark Knight rises again to represent the DC cinematic universe, along with some villains.

▼ The Talon, Bane, Batman, and Catwoman

▼ The Riddler

In close second to comic books, there was a huge number of Star Wars cosplayers with extremely intricate and accurate costumes. We saw most of them on stage with Daniel Logan in the previous article, but here are a couple I found that weren’t there.

▼ Boba Fett

▼ At first I thought this Chewbacca was way too tall, but looked it up afterward and that does look about 2.3 meters (seven-foot-six).

There were plenty of characters from the wide world of video games as well, with the Resident Evil series being a prominent source of inspiration.

▼ Lupo and Hunk

▼ Ada Wong

▼ Cloud from Final Fantasy VII

▼ Spamton Neo from Deltarune

▼ A Monster Hunter… and did I mention I’m a monster?

▼ A couple of Sam Bridges from Death Stranding

▼ Jamie, Chun-Li, Fei Long, and E. Honda from Street Fighter

▼ Ashley from Resident Evil 4 and Mita from MiSide

▼ A couple members of Shadow Company from Call of Duty

Walking around I felt a real sense of community among many of the cosplayers there. It was so charming to see Hiroshima Freddy and Bayonetta chatting together, I just had to capture this tender moment.

▼ Freddy Krueger and Bayonetta

Freddy was far from the only non-comic cinematic character hanging around either. I kept seeing this guy out of the corner of my eye. I assume he was a cosplayer and let me take a picture, but still…

▼ Ghostface from Scream

▼ T-800 and Sarah Connor from Terminator 2

▼ Judy Hopps from Zootopia

And you can’t have movies without the Eiga Dorobo from Japanese anti-piracy ads. He’s a perennial character in cosplay events and still extremely popular among the attendees.

▼ A Death Eater from Harry Potter

▼ A Predator

▼ Leeloo with her Multi Pass from The Fifth Element and Vault Boy from Fallout

I’m not 100-percent sure, but I think these might be actual performers from the Universal Studios Japan show Universal Monsters Live Rock n’ Roll that I stumbled on by accident.

And speaking of Universal Studios, here is Hami-Kuma Soul, the disfigured teddy bear from their Halloween Horror Night event.

▼ A Robot from Castle in the Sky: It even shines the light on its head at little kids when they walk up to it too, which was just adorable.

▼ Sophie Hatter from Howl’s Moving Castle was also there representing Ghibli works.

Moving more into anime and manga in general, we have a yoked Master Roshi who’s literally yoked by a Myaku-Myaku ring, as well as many other characters.

▼ King, Fubuki, Tatsumaki, Saitama, and Speed-o-Sound Sonic from One Punch Man

▼ Nico Robin from One Piece

▼ Loid and Yor from Spy x Family

▼ Although these anime mecha legends look like statues, they’re actual costumes that people went inside for regular shows.

Cartoons from the West were also well represented at this year’s event, along with some major throwbacks that old-timers like me appreciate.

▼ Rosie from Hazbin Hotel

▼ Alastor from Hazbin Hotel

▼ Charlie Brown from Peanuts

▼ Optimus Prime from Transformers

And quite frankly, I felt this incredible Dick Dastardly cosplay was criminally underappreciated at this Comic Con. Shame on you, everyone.

I also saw a satirized depiction of Xianxingzhe, the first bipedal robot made in China, called Senkosha in Japanese with an emphasis on what appears to be a crotch rocket.

And even the literary world was honored by a couple of Angels from the Heavenly Memorial Agency book series.

While I find cosplay to be a celebration of resourcefulness and creativity, there are some people who were just born resembling certain characters from pop culture.

▼ Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil 4

▼ Dennis Nedry from Jurassic Park

▼ Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad

Whether you were born with famous looks or made your own luck with outstanding costumes, we here at SoraNews24 salute you and look forward to seeing you at the next Osaka Comic Con.

Photos ©SoraNews24

