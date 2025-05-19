Big news for gamers and travelers in Kyushu’s biggest city, who might be getting the most convenient Nintendo specialty store yet.

Nintendo’s first-ever dedicated shop in Japan, called Nintendo Tokyo, opened in the fall of 2019 and immediately became a must-visit destination for game fans and travelers both domestic and international. The pandemic obviously meant pumping the brakes on any potential quick expansion, but in 2022 came the opening of Nintendo Osaka, and in 2023 Nintendo got around to putting a specialty shop in its hometown with Nintendo Kyoto.

Now Nintendo is getting ready to open its fourth specialty shop in Japan, and the very first on the far-west side of Japan.

Sticking with the established naming convention, the new shop will be called Nintendo Fukuoka, and will be located in Fukuoka City, the capital of Fukuoka Prefecture and the largest city on Japan’s southwest island of Kyushu. In addition to its large local population and regional draw, Fukuoka’s international airport also makes it a major entry point to Japan for foreign tourists, especially those coming from other Asian countries.

Like its brethren in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, Nintendo Fukuoka will carry a wide variety of Nintendo game and character merchandise, including, but not limited to, plushies, fashion, housewares, stationery, and snacks, in addition to Nintendo hardware and software. And while all Nintendo’s specialty stores are in convenient, centrally located parts of their cities, Nintendo Fukuoka’s might be the most convenient of all, since the store will be in the Amu Plaza section of the JR Hakata City entertainment complex. JR Hakata City is attached to JR Hakata Station, where the Shinkansen comes into Fukuoka, making Nintendo Fukuoka the only Nintendo store right on the bullet train line, making it easier for travelers to squeeze in a shopping run (or another shopping run), even if they’ve only got a short time to spare.

Nintendo has yet to announce an exact date for the grand opening, but says that Nintendo Fukuoka will be welcoming fans “at the end of 2025.”

