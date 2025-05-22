A rare chance to visit Ghibli Park after sundown.

There are a lot of ways Ghibli Park isn’t like other theme parks. The focus is on atmosphere and artistry, not rides and parades. Attendance is capped to keep the mood relaxed and peaceful. And when the sun goes down, everyone goes home, since Ghibli Park shuts down at 5 p.m.

At least, it usually shuts down at 5 p.m. Ghibli Park is making an exception this summer, though, in connection with the Night Fantasy event being held at Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, the park in which Ghibli Park is located. On the first three Saturdays of August, August 2, 9, and 16, Ghibli Park will be open until 8 p.m., giving anime fans the chance to enjoy the facility after sundown, which should make for an even more immersive-feeling experience.

Ghibli Park is composed of five separate areas, three of which will be open on the special nights: Mononoke Village (based on the world of Princess Mononoke), Valley of Witches (with locations from Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Earwig and the Witch), and Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse (a museum-like collection of Ghibli art, statues, and exhibits that also houses the theater which screens Studio Ghibli’s short anime films). Admission to Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse is organized into entrance-time blocks, so for the extended-hour days 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. blocks are being added, while entry gates to Mononoke Village and Valley of Witches will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Tickets must be reserved in advance for all days at Ghibli Park, and reservations for August can be made starting June 10 at 2 p.m. online here. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for spookier after-dark theme park options this summer, don’t forget about the bloody zombie outbreak happening at Hello Kitty’s Puroland amusement park.

Source: Ghibli Park via Ghibli no Sekai

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert image: Ghibli Park

