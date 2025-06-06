Five kits take their inspiration from One Piece, but not from the anime or manga.

Lego has done collaborations with plenty of popular franchises, and the building block toys are popular in Japan. Oddly enough, though, there’s never been an official anime Lego set, and that hasn’t technically changed even though Lego has just revealed a collaboration with One Piece.

But wait, hasn’t One Piece been one of the most phenomenally popular anime/manga franchises for the past three decades? Yes it has, but these sets are specifically meant to be Lego recreations of the live-action Netflix One Piece, basing their designs off the appearances of the characters and sets seen in the streaming series.

Of course, with the Netflix One Piece taking its visual cues from the anime/manga, these sets are sure to appeal to fans of the source material too. The lineup has five sets, including, of course, the Going Merry Pirate Ship, a 1,376-piece kit for builders aged 10 and up.

▼ The interior is full of details too, like Sanji’s kitchen.

The biggest and most elaborate kit, though, is the Baratie Floating Restaurant.

With 3,402 pieces that come together to form an eatery 54 centimeters (21.5 inches) wide and 35 centimeters tall, this is a kit you’ll want to set aside plenty of both time and space for. In addition, it’s part of Lego’s Sets for Adults category, implying an extra degree of complexity that might frustrate little kids, but should delight grown-up kids-at-heart.

The most action-packed kit is the Battle at Arlong Park (926 pieces, ages 9 and up)

That’s because in addition to being bundled with a figure of Luffy throwing a Gum-Gum Pistol punch…

…the tower is designed with a feature that lets it burst apart as Luffy smashes through it!

Rounding out the line are two modestly sized sets, the 573-piece Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent and 299-piece Windmill Village, both recommended for builders 8 and up.

Preorders are open now through the Lego online stores for the U.S. and Japan here and here, respectively, with the Going Merry listed at US$139.99/20,480 yen, the Baratie US$329.99/42,980 yen, the Battle at Arlong Park US$79.99/12,480 yen, Buggy’s Circus Tent US$54.99/7,680 yen, and Windmill Village US$29.99/4,680 yen. Shipping and the in-store sales start are scheduled for August 1. Unfortunately, since the kits are based on the first season of the Netflix One Piece, none of the kits contain a Chopper figure, but if you want to know how he’ll look in the live-action show, we’ve got a sneak peek right here.

