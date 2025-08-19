Try to say “real-life Luffy” five times fast.

As has become tradition in the month of August, fleets of Straw Hat Pirates descend upon Tokyo Big Sight to celebrate all things One Piece for two days. This year, One Piece Day 2025 was held on 9 and 10 August and marked the fourth such celebration held in Japan.

Attendees were all given Fav cards along with their passes, where they could show off their favorite characters either by writing their name or drawing a picture of them in the space provided.

As usual, the venue was fully loaded with One Piece exhibits. A booth was set up to watch anime episodes in full 3D Dolby sound, and people could get their pictures taken with yuru-kyara mascot versions of Luffy and Chopper in between sessions of One Piece Bounty Rush that could also be played on-site.

Some of the standout booths included one by the One Piece Base Shop, offering a sneak peek at some of the merchandise that will be sold once the exclusive One Piece store has its grand opening this winter in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood.

Another was the Lego One Piece booth, which was set up in the shape of the Going Merry and featured Lego statues of Shanks, a transponder snail, and more. Guests could also help complete a mosaic mural using Lego bricks.

On the main stage, the special guest this year was none other than Inaki Godoy, who stars as Luffy in the live-action One Piece series on Netflix.

After first appearing on video, the crowd was stunned when Godoy actually walked out on stage to greet them, present a debut of season two, and share his excitement for the confirmed third season of the show.

Then, several key voice actors from the Egghead arc gathered on stage to do a live read and share behind-the-scenes stories from their time working on the episodes. The event came to a close with the announcement that One Piece Novel Heroines would be adapted into an anime.

In addition, the One Piece Knowledge King trivia contest finals were held on One Piece Day for the first time ever. After perennial frontrunner Kyan finally earned his first Knowledge King crown, there was a surprise premier screening of One Piece in Love: Festival Eve Special, an anime adaptation of a manga that appeared in Weekly Shonen Jump+ only weeks earlier.

There were also musical performances by Muque, who played their ending theme “The 1,” and Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie, who performed their upcoming ending theme “Punks” live for the first time ever.

As always, the grand finale included a medley of theme songs, this time by Hiroshi Kitadani, who even did a cover of “Angel & Devil” by GRe4N Boyz because they were out on tour at the time of the event. All of the other guests took the stage to join the capacity crowd in singing “We Are” together to close out the show.

And if this somehow still wasn’t enough One Piece fun for fans, there was also a scavenger hunt where attendees were challenged to find as many of the 1,400 characters scattered throughout the venue as they could.

With another One Piece Day in the books, it’s becoming increasingly clear that even after the main manga and anime eventually do come to an end, the vast One Piece universe of shows, games, and more can keep this event going well into the future.

©Eiichiro Oda/SHUEISHA

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

For assets related to LEGO®: LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO

Group. ©2025 The LEGO Group.

For assets related to Netflix live action series: ©Eiichiro Oda/SHUEISHA ©Netflix/Tomorrow

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!