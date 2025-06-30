You can’t keep a good city down.

This year Osaka was once again ranked among the top 10 most livable cities in the world, but it’s not something that just happened overnight. This city became what it is today through the hard work of generations of people overcoming adversity time and time again. Soon, an exhibit will come to the Osaka Museum of Housing and Living that can let you experience just what a rocky road it’s been.

The name of the exhibit is called Osaka Momoyo and it aims to put you right in the middle of history through a VR animation by award-winning director Jonathan Hagard. After donning the goggles, you’ll be virtually transported to the intersection of Sakai-suji and Hirano-dori and watch as 400 years of history unfolds around you in that one spot.

▼ Sakai-suji and Hirano-dori

The 10-minute experience starts in 1615, when the Summer Siege of Osaka took place. This was a series of skirmishes that took place all around Osaka, when Tokugawa Ieyasu launched an assault on Osaka Castle, after learning that its lord Toyotomi Hideyori was preparing a rebellion. Tokugawa was successful and his shogunate would remain in power for the next two and a half centuries.

▼ Osaka in 1615

You’ll then move forward 50 years to 1665, after Osaka was rebuilt from the battles and began to prosper again under the rule of the Tokugawa shogunate. Since the buildings were all low at the time, you can even see the “newly” rebuilt Osaka castle in the distance.

▼ Osaka in 1665

Another 59 years later, you’ll be in the middle of The Great Fire of Myochi in 1724. Citizens run for their lives as firefighters struggle to contain the flames all around you that end up devastating two-thirds of the city. After that, you’ll be whisked to 1832, to see that Osaka has recovered once again and has grown increasingly modern in its architecture.

Next is a short jump to 1837, when philosopher Oshio Heihachiro led an ill-fated rebellion against the Tokugawa shogunate. He and his followers attempted to raise government offices after rising food prices and high taxes made it hard for people to eat — if that doesn’t sound familiar. The rebellion was largely a failure but did help push forward the idea that Japan should open itself to the rest of the world.

That ended up happening a few decades later as the Meiji Restoration closed the curtain on samurai rule and ushered in Western influences that can be seen in the fashions of 1882 and infrastructure set up by 1913.

▼ Osaka in 1913

This growth continued unabated and by 1932, Osaka was the most populous city in Japan. You can see how the streets have widened and buildings have grown taller to accommodate a booming Osaka.

However, this all came crashing down in 1945, when American forces leveled most of the city in air raids. Here you can once again see Osaka Castle in the distance, only because the buildings between it and you have been reduced to rubble. But, by this time, Osaka had become rather adept at rebuilding and by 1969 was once again a bustling center of commerce.

▼ Osaka in 1969

The VR experience then carries you along through the modernization that went on until 2018 and finally 2024. As you can see, it’s been a steady series of highs and lows for Osaka, which kind of makes me nervous because it looks like we’re due for another catastrophe. Then again, that low could have just been the general economic malaise of the past 30 years, in which case we might be due for some good times.

If you’re interested in this kind of history, the Osaka Museum of Housing and Living has lots of other exhibits showing how lifestyles have changed over the years and lets you dress up in traditional Japanese clothing during your visit.

The Osaka Momoyo VR exhibit will be added to its many attractions starting 14 July and will cost 1,500 yen (US$10) for adults and 600 yen for children, but Osaka residents can get in for two-thirds of the price. Check it out and become one with the past.

Exhibit information

Osaka Momoyo / 大阪百世

Osaka Museum of Housing and Living

大阪くらしの今昔館

Osaka Municipal Housing Information Center Building 8F

大阪市立住まい情報センター 8階

Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Kita-ku, Tenjinbashi 6-4-20

大阪府大阪市北区天神橋 6丁目 4-20

Open: From 14 July, 2025

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Exhibit Admission: General – Adults 1,500 yen, Children 600 yen / Osaka Residents – Adults 1,000 yen, Children 400 yen

Museum Admission: Adults 600 yen, Children 300 yen

Website

Source, images: PR Times

