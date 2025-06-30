We join the party at a new convenience store opening in Japan.

You never know what you might find at a convenience store in Japan, and that fact was never as clear as it was when our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma stumbled upon a Family Mart that had opened in his neighbourhood. Stepping through the sliding doors, complete with their distinctive melodic chime, he was greeted by a bunch of colourful Family Mart balloons to mark the grand occasion, but that wasn’t the only unusual thing about the place.

There on the table, he found the “Grand Opening Lucky Bag”, which was priced at a very reasonable 500 yen (US$3.47), so he immediately grabbed one to see what it contained.

The word “福袋” (“fukubukuro” or “lucky bag”) is usually reserved for blind-buy bags sold at New Year, but a store opening is also a good time to bring them out for a celebration.

Feeling a flurry of excitement, Masanuki opened the lucky bag and peered inside…

What he found was a collection of goods worthy of a party.

Lightly Salted Potato Chips (150 yen)

Chocolate Filled Cream Puffs (138 yen)

Bakauke Rice Crackers with Dried Green Laver Flakes (118 yen)

Light and Airy Castella (128 yen)

Aquarius sports drink (151 yen)

Family Mart Pocket Tissues (not available for sale)

The value of the bag turned out to be 685 yen, which wasn’t a bad return for the 500 yen he spent on it. Every item was a welcome addition to the snack cupboard, but out of everything, his favourite had to be the Chocolate Filled Cream Puffs, which he demolished in no time.

So if you ever spot a new convenience store pop up in your neighbourhood, it’s always worth going in to take a look. You may find discounts, lucky bags, or even steamed manju buns that you won’t ever see at that store again.

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]