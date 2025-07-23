A special treat for fans of the legendary anime director’s pre-Ghibli work.
It’s easy to look at Hayao Miyazaki’s enviable body of work at Studio Ghibli, which spans more than four decades, and fall into the assumption it represents his entire career. However, the studio wasn’t formed until Miyazaki was 44 years old, at which point he’d been working in the anime industry for more than 20 years, and he was part of plenty of landmark anime productions even in his pre-Ghibli days, including Sherlock Hound.
Sherlock Hound was the final TV anime that Miyazaki directed, helming the first six episodes of the series during 1982. A quarrel with the estate of Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle (Sherlock Hound was released in Japan under the much less legally distinct title Great Detective Holmes) stalled the production, and by the time it was sorted out and the series began airing in 1984, Miyazaki had made the jump to theatrical anime with Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.
Still, the Miyazaki-directed portion of Sherlock Hound is held in high esteem, and this summer the series is getting its own popup shop in downtown Tokyo.
▼ Steam-era flying machines? Mouthwatering depictions of delicious food? Amazingly meticulous environmental and character mannerism animation? Yep, it’s a Ghibli movie from before Ghibli even existed.
The Sherlock Hound Anime Pop Up Shop will be hosted within the Shosen Grande bookstore in Tokyo’s Jinbocho neighborhood next month, with a variety of merch featuring the canine cast of the whimsical retelling of Victorian-era detective consultations provided by Holmes and Watson, such as acrylic character standees (1,980 yen [US$13.65])…
…clear files featuring some gorgeous background art (660 yen)…
… and acrylic dioramas (4,400 yen).
If you’re after smaller trinkets, there are three different picture postcard sets of five cards each (880 yen)…
…and a half-dozen pin designs (550 yen).
The most eye-catching items of all, though, are the “Chara Fine Graph” art panels (24,200 yen), which measure roughly 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) in width/length, depending on orientation.
The Sherlock Hound Anime Pop Up Shop, which will be open from August 1 to August 31, partially overlaps with a revival screening of the anime’s theatrical version, cut together from the series’ three initial, Miyazaki-directed, episodes. The Sherlock Hound movie will screen in Tokyo at the Jinbocho Theater from August 23 to 29, Tachikawa Cinema City from August 15-21, Ikebukuro Humax Cinemas August 29-September 11, and Human Trust Cinema Shibuya September 12-18, as well as the Cimema Kinejun Theater in Chiba prefecture’s Kashiwa City August 23-29. Shosen also plans to offer the popup shop items for sale online from mid-August, with shipping in late December.
Shop information
Sherlock Hound Anime Pop Up Shop / アニメ「名探偵ホームズ」POP UP SHOP
Venue: Jinbocho Shoen Grande / 神保町書泉グランデ
Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Kanda Jinbocho 1-3-2
東京都千代田区神田神保町１丁目３−２
Runs August 1-August 31
Website
Source: PR Times
Top image: Shosen
Insert images: PR Times, Shosen
