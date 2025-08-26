Set your heart aflutter with an impressive 92 goods from six nostalgic and beloved stories that first ran in Ribon.

Japanese budget chain 3 Coins is dropping a new collaborative lineup on September 6 with Ribon (“ribbon”), a monthly shojo manga magazine now in its 70th year of publishing. The series will offer an incredible 92 home and lifestyle goods inspired by six classic manga that were originally serialized in Ribon‘s pages as many as 40 years ago. If 3 Coins’ previous collaboration with shojo manga mega-hit Sailor Moon is any indication, this new lineup, with many items costing as little as 330 yen ($US2.25) with tax, is also going to fly off the shelves, especially among those of a certain age seeking a trip down memory lane.

The extensive lineup includes a variety of functional items such as pouches and reusable bags designed in the style of a Ribon magazine cover, stickers and mugs featuring famous scenes from the respective manga, and goods with exclusive bonus illustrations reprinted from the manga magazine freebies known as furoku of the time–some not printed again for decades. Below are the six featured manga, in chronological order, and a sneak peek at some of the goods.

Tokimeki Tonight (ときめきトゥナイト) by Koi Ikeno (original series 1982-1994)

A supernatural fantasy romance, this manga explores the budding romance between half-vampire, half-werewolf girl Ranze and her aspiring boxer classmate. It spawned a popular anime series and a handful of manga continuations which continue to this day.

Chibi Maruko-chan (ちびまる子ちゃん) by Momoko Sakura (original series 1986-1996)

Although creator Momoko Sakura sadly passed away in 2018, her legacy will live on forever in the form of this semi-autobiographical work following the everyday antics of mischievous third-grader Maruko. A household name in Japan, the series’ anime adaptation continues to air today and is approaching its 1,500th episode.

Hime-chan’s Ribbon (姫ちゃんのリボン) by Megumi Mizusawa (original series 1990-1994)

What girl wouldn’t want the use of a magical red ribbon that allows her to transform into someone else for one hour? This work is a classic magical shojo manga complete with an animated stuffed lion mascot character.

Marmalade Boy (ママレード・ボーイ) by Wataru Yoshizumi (original series 1992-1995)

Wonky family dynamics don’t get any weirder than this when step-siblings Miki and Yu’s respective parents decide to divorce, swap partners, remarry, and then all move in to the same house together. Love triangles abound as Miki attempts to navigate her new normal in this slice-of-life high school story–and you can probably guess whom she slowly starts falling for.

Lunatic Acrobatic Team (ルナティック雑技団) by A-Min Okada (original series 1993-1995)

Perhaps a bit more under the radar for western audiences, this romantic comedy follows junior high school student Yumemi when she has to unexpectedly move into the house of the boy that she likes when her parents go overseas. However, her stay doesn’t go as smoothly as she’d hoped when she encounters all kinds of challenges with his family and rivals for his love.

Neighborhood Story (ご近所物語) by Ai Yazawa (original series 1995-1997)

While manga artist Ai Yazawa is perhaps best known for her later hits Paradise Kiss and Nana, this earlier work was also incredibly popular among readers. The story focuses on fiery and aspiring fashion designer/art academy student Mikako and her feelings for her childhood neighbor/friend Tsutomu, whom she begins to view in a different light.

In addition, each featured manga series will also have its own “Special Box” available for 2,750 yen, packed full of even more small lifestyle goods.

The Ribon x 3 Coins collaborative lineup can be purchased at 3 Coins stores and online from 6 September, although entry to purchase the items at stores on opening day September 6 will be by a lottery-based, timed entry system only. Purchase limits for individual items will also be enforced throughout the collaboration’s availability. The application to enter the lottery is open through August 26 at 3 Coins’ Pal Closet website.

While you’re visiting your local 3 Coins branch, you may also want to consider picking up the chain’s electric cotton candy maker to stretch out the last days of summer for as long as you can.

Source, images: PR Times

