Kodomo no Omocha, Akazukin Chacha, and three other series saluted with special menu items and character merch.



Shojo anime enjoyed a renaissance during the mid ‘90s, when a handful of standout series earned large followings not only inside Japan, but overseas as the burgeoning international anime fanbase searched hungrily for fresh, new titles. Most of these shojo series, for better or for worse, didn’t end up with the huge episode counts of the leading shonen anime of the day, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t win a permanent place in the hearts of fans, and to celebrate them this week the Eternal Shojo Cafe opened in Tokyo.

The pop-up eatery has taken residence inside the Parco shopping center in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood. A total of five series, all adaptations of manga that were serialized in anthology Ribon, are being saluted: Hime-chan’s Ribbon (anime 1992-1993), Akazukin Chacha (1994-1995), Nurse Angel Ririka SOS (1995-1996), Kodomo no Omocha/Kodocha (1996-1998), and Full Moon o Sagashite, the only non-‘90s series of the bunch (2002-2003).

All diners receive one of two place mats to keep, one with the series’ protagonists, and the other where they’re joined by select members of their supporting casts in super-deformed proportions.

For each series, there’s a selection of themed food and drinks.

▼ Kodomo no Omocha: Sana and Hayama’s Rice Omelets, Maro-chan’s Chocolate Chestnut Drink

▼ Akazukin Chacha: Azukin Chacha’s Dessert Plate, Magical Princess Strawberry Milk, Shiine’s Homemade Curry

▼ Full Moon o Sagashite: Takuto and Meruki’s Green Onion Ramen, Full Full Moon Cheesecake, Takuto’s Apple Vinegar Gelatin Drink, Meruko’s Peach Vinegar Gelatin Drink

▼ Hime-chan’s Ribbon: Hime-chan and Pokota’s Donut Tower. Pokota’s Maple Chicken Donut Sandwich

▼ Nurse Angel Ririka SOS: Ririka Life Flower Parfait, Nurse Angel Ririka’s Vaccine

Prices for the above menu items range from 880 yen (US$7.65) to 990 yen for the drinks, 1,320 to 1,430 yen for the desserts, and 1,540 yen for the entrees. There’s also “Random Hot Latte” coffee, with one of 10 possible designs.

And as always, by the sacred law of Japanese anime-themed cafes, each drink order also gets you a random character art coaster, with a whopping 17 in total.

The Eternal Shojo Cafe also has an attached gift shop, offering an array of character merchandise such as pins, charms, pouches, hand towels, compact acrylic character standees, mini tore bags, and clear files for each of the five series.

While the cafe is open seven days a week, fans of Kodomo no Omocha will probably want to time their visit for some time between March 7 and 21, since, in celebration of Sana’s birthday (March 7), diners will get one of two special post cards as an additional gift.

▼ Gotta say, it’s pretty nice of Sana to give other people presents for her birthday.

The Eternal Shojo Cafe’s run at Parco’s Tokyo Parade dining event space lasts until March 21.

Restaurant information

Eternal Shojo Cafe / エターナル少女カフェ

Located at Tokyo Parade Goods & Cafe inside Shibuya Parco

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawa-cho 15-1

東京都渋谷区宇田川町１５－

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Sources: PR Times, Parco

Top image: Parco

Insert images: PR Times, Parco

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]