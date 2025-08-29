Never accept offers to race from strangers.

Among Japanese prefectures, Osaka is especially famous for its comedy, as seen in its manzai duos and skits known as “shinkigeki.” These are much like any sketch comedy but forego any effort to be trendy and enjoy the old-fashioned comfort of time-tested gags like slapstick and puns.

▼ Live shinkigeki shows can be seen at the Namba Grand Kagetsu in Osaka.

For example, a typical shinkigeki skit might open in a park on a sunny summer afternoon, where two kids on vacation are hanging out with their bikes. Then, a lovable old vagabond played by an established performer like Kanpei Hazama would enter the stage to great applause. He would then give the boys a hearty greeting, telling them, “How about you lads have a bike race? I’ll buy the winner a soda!” They would look at him suspiciously, causing him to remark, “Don’t worry, I used to be a cop, you know?” as he covers his face with his palm and gives an exaggerated wink to the audience.

The boys would then look at each other and shrug, leading the man to shout, “OK, ready! GO!” As the boys rush off on their bikes, the man springs into action and starts rummaging through their backpacks. He pulls out one of the boy’s pencil cases and is astounded to find 14,000 yen (US$94) inside. He’s beside himself with joy at his good fortune, only to be interrupted by the audience’s applause as Kazutoyo Koyabu enters, dressed as a police officer.

The vagabond quickly tries to hide his ill-gotten gains, but the flatfoot is onto him and starts asking questions. After some fast-paced repartee, the jig is up, and the vagabond is whacked over the head with a large paper stick by the copper. The two boys return just as the man is getting dragged away, shouting, “I only wanted to buy a bicycle helmet!!!” They just look at each other and shrug as the curtain closes and the audience applauds.

▼ The Yoshimoto Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo also has periodic shinkigeki shows worth checking out.

That should give you a really good sense of what Osaka’s shinkigeki is like, and the whole thing is so wacky and contrived that you’d probably never even guess that it was a crime that actually happened…

On 26 August, charges were filed against a 47-year-old man for attempting to steal 14,000 yen from a 12-year-old’s pencil case after tricking him and his friend into a bicycle race. The folksy incident took place on 31 July at Oizumi Ryokuchi park in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture. The only difference here is that the police officer didn’t just happen to walk by; he was on alert after seven previous thefts of bags and wallets were reported in the area.

And while he probably didn’t shout it out, it’s also true that the man admitted to stealing the money in order to buy a bicycle helmet for himself during his arrest. He may also face charges for impersonating a police officer, having lied to the kids about being a former cop.

Meanwhile, readers of the news from around Japan were amazed by how comedy is so infused in the culture of Osaka that even their crimes play out like sketches.

“That was a skit, right?”

“Haha! They still got it in Osaka!”

“If he needs money, a part-time job has to be easier, right?”

“I guess people in Osaka feel compelled to start running when someone says, ‘Ready! Go!'”

“That’s a lot of money for a middle-schooler to carry in their pencil case.”

“They say Osaka has the funniest people for a reason.”

“Ah, the old bicycle race routine.”

“Is keeping cash in your pencil case a thing now?”

“I think this guy is also guilty of ripping off someone’s comedy bit.”

“How did he know there would be money in the pencil case?”

I was a little surprised about the money in the pencil case, but thinking about it, it might not be that strange after all. Kids that age often go to extracurricular actives, especially during the summer break, and in doing so, their parents might give them cash to take to their swim class or whatnot as payment for the lessons. The man might even have targeted them specifically for that reason.

Nevertheless, the moral of this real-life shinkigeki routine is that you should never turn to a life of crime, no matter how badly you want a new bicycle helmet.

Source: YTV News NNN, Itai News

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert images: © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!