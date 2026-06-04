Bring Totoro and the gang to work with cleverly concealed character details.

One of the things we love about Studio Ghibli is the way its movies appeal to people of all ages. Even My Neighbour Totoro, which might seem like a children’s movie, with its child protagonist and fantastical characters, has wider themes of familial love and rural ideals that strike a chord across generations, garnering fans that range from toddlers through to businessmen.

In fact, toddlers who first watched the film when it was released in 1988 would now be in their 30s, making them a prime customer for Totoro nostalgia. This is a market that the studio’s specialty retail chain, Donguri Kyowakoku, is now catering to with a new release of My Neighbour Totoro neckties.

The My Neighbour Totoro Necktie 26 Spring Summer collection consists of eight silk ties, in four designs.

▼ The first design, “Nut Stripe“, comes in two colourways – navy and wine.

This tie features the adorable movements of Totoro toddling around with fallen acorns, incorporated into a neat diagonal stripe pattern.

The design might be playful, but its subdued colours make it suitable for people of all ages, from young adults to seniors.

▼ Next up, we have Clover Check, also in navy or wine.

This design features a sophisticated check pattern, with a scattering of clovers and subtle appearances from the white Small Totoro.

▼ Look closely and you’ll see a little Soot Sprite perched on a clover leaf!

▼ The third design is Circle Dot, in blue or navy.

This lovely design has small Totoros peeking out from clusters of tiny, neatly arranged dotted circles.

Like all the ties, you wouldn’t know there was a character hiding out in the design when viewing it from a distance, but up close you can appreciate all the fine details.

▼ Finally, we have Acorn Check, in turquoise or blue.

Based on a traditional Japanese checkered pattern, this design features Totoro and acorns scattered in a balanced and cleverly concealed way.

This design is said to evoke a sense of nostalgia while maintaining a modern, contemporary Japanese aesthetic.

Every tie comes with a Studio Ghibli tag, so you can keep your love for the studio close to your heart…

▼ …and a sweet gift box, which is ideal for Father’s Day gift-giving.

With so many cleverly disguised character details, these ties are a great way to bring Totoro and the gang to work while maintaining a polished and professional appearance. They’re only available while stocks last, though, both online (links below) and at Donguri Kyowakoku stores in Japan, priced at 9,350 yen (US$58.47) each.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

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