Competition was surprisingly stiff among the many amorphous contestants.

It’s hard to believe there’s a little less than a month to go before the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo closes for good. As things began to wind down, the Expo held an event to honor both the international attendants and costumed mascots who helped to make the exposition a success.

It was a fun-filled event with a multi-cultural fashion show, a performance by the Osaka Toin High School Brass Band, appearances and speeches by municipal and prefectural leaders, and a parade throughout the venue.

But the part that everyone has been talking about was the meeting of all 46 costumed mascot characters who took part in the 2025 Expo. The stage became alive with animals, monsters, and who-knows-what from all corners of the world, and even DJ Hello Kitty made a special performance.

▼ Lemme hear you say, “Hohh-ohhh!”

As we all know, whenever a large number of Japanese mascots come together, there’s almost always going to be a popularity contest. This event was no different, and the result of a poll to see which of the mascots made the biggest impact on people was announced.

This might seem like a slam dunk for Myaku-Myaku, who has served as the literal face of the Expo for years now and is found on just about every piece of merchandise for sale there. However, the gooey symbol of the Expo did not get the top spot. It instead went to Circular of Germany!

▼ A video showing the moment Circular was crowded number one

Circular is a bubble-like cherub, whose rotund form represents Germany’s aspirations for a circular economy that minimizes waste by using it as a resource. There’s only one “Circular” mascot at the venue, but Circulars are said to be an entire race of creatures. You can customize your own to serve as a tour guide for the 2025 Expo through the German Pavilion’s official website.

On social media, reaction to Circular’s win was largely one of surprise, but most would also readily admit that the little ball things are really cute.

“It’s not Myaku-Myaku?!”

“Rene?! Reneeeeeeeeee!”

“The little ‘waaaaaaaaa’ sound Circular-chan makes is so sad and heartwarming. I love it.”

“Ahhhhhh! I love it.”

“Is this the end for Myaku-Myaku?”

“Well, that seems about right.”

“Hmm, Circular is very good.”

“Congratulations, Circular-chan! I really want to know who came in second and third, though.”

The Expo has been tight-lipped on the rest of the ranking. Perhaps they wanted to keep the competition positive and simply celebrate the winner rather than find out who was at the bottom of the list.

▼ Circular struts its stuff after winning.

That would certainly make sense, but I am dying to know how well Myaku-Myaku placed overall. No one was really sure what to make of it when it first hit the scene, but as the event drew closer, people seemed to gradually embrace the goo.

That being said, after witnessing the overwhelming presence of Myaku-Myaku everywhere at the Expo, I wouldn’t be surprised if it ultimately suffered from overexposure, causing the dark horse Circular to rise up and clinch the title.

Either way, as long as people in Japan, and all over the world, continue to dress up as animals and historical figures with distorted proportions to entertain, we’re all winners.

Source: Wa Germany/Virtual Tour with Circulars, PR Times, Oricon News, Twitter/@hashimotokayo

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!