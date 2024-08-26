Oh, and don’t forget the all-you-can-eat rice balls that come with it!

You can find onigiri (rice balls) at every convenience store and supermarket in Japan. You can also get your fix, though, at onigiri specialty shops, which fans say offer higher quality and better flavor.

Of course, specialty shops tend to be a little more expensive, but loyal customers say the little extra expenditure is worth it. However, if you’re looking for an onigiri specialist where you can really get your money’s worth in terms of not just quality, but quantity too, Omusubi Yokocho is the place you want to be. Specifically, you want to be at the Ohashi branch of this specialty shop chain in Fukuoka City, since they’ve decided to start offering an all-you-can-eat onigiri deal!

Oh, and to sweeten the deal, or maybe we should say to deep-fry the deal, for the same price you also get all-you-can-eat karaage, Japanese-style fried chicken!

▼ Yes, the offer includes two beloved staple foods that Japan just can’t get enough of.

Omusubi Yokocho is charging 1,000 yen (US$6.75), which gets you as many shio onigiri (salted white rice balls) and pieces of fried chicken as you can handle for 20 minutes. The karaage is cooked to order, Omusubi Yokocho says, in order to ensure it’s on your plate freshly fried and delightfully delicious. Oh, and while it’s not shown in the photo, Omusubi Yokocho also includes unlimited miso soup with vegetables as part of the package.

In addition, if you’re the sort of enthusiastic eater who looks at all-you-can-eat offers as a high-score challenge, the restaurant says it’ll be giving a prize to whoever can eat the most while it’ s offering this deal, which started earlier this month and is running until the end of September.

▼ They don’t explain whether they mean the most karaage, the most onigiri, or how many points each is worth if it’s a combined score, so you might want to ask the staff on duty for further details before you start chowing down if you’ve eating to win.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about all this, though, is that Omusubi Yokocho is only open from 7:30 to 10:30 in the morning. That’s right, if you want to take them up on their unlimited onigiri and karaage offer, you’re going to have to make it your breakfast. Granted, they do say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it seems like your productivity through the rest of said day is going to take a pretty serious hit after that. But then again, if you’ve already had all-you-can-eat fried chicken before noon, one could say you’ve already accomplished all you needed to in order to make it a good day.

Restaurant information

Omusubi Yokocho (Ohashi branch) / おむすび横丁（大橋店）

Address: Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Minami-ku, Ohashi 2-13-9

福岡県福岡市南区大橋２丁目13−9

Open 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Source, images: PR Times via Golden Times

