Unless you live in Buffalo.

Who doesn’t want to be taken out to the ball game, and be bought so many peanuts and Cracker Jacks they may never want to go back? Not only is it a great way to get some fresh air, buy a 20-dollar hotdog, and learn some creative obscenities, but a recent study also suggests that watching sports either live or on TV can significantly reduce your risk of depression in your later years.

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba found a roughly 30-percent lower risk of depression among seniors who watch sports regularly, compared to those who do not. The key factor of being into sports is the tendency to gather with other like-minded people, be it in a stadium or a nursing home, and interact with others through shared emotions and excitement.

They analyzed data from over 21,000 elderly people and measured their depressive symptoms. They found that those who attended live sporting events a few times a year were 30 percent less likely to develop symptoms of depression, and those who went out to games a few times a month fared even better, with a risk of depression lower by 34 percent compared to those who never watch sports. Even watching on TV or the Internet had positive results, but required more frequent viewing with weekly games or more resulting in a 29 percent lower risk of developing symptoms of depression.

A major catalyst for mental decline among the elderly is said to be social isolation, and watching sports is an excellent remedy for this in three ways. Sports are a great way to break down barriers between people, cheering along with or high-fiving strangers wearing the same team colors. It’s also a great way for seniors to stay active by getting dressed and going to the stadium. And finally, it can be an outstandingly cathartic way to release your emotions as you shout, “I got cataracts, and even I can see that was offside!” at the referees.

Ibaraki Prefecture has decided to put this research into practice and started partnering with professional soccer and basketball teams in an effort to promote well-being among seniors. One way this is being done is at a nursing home in the city of Namaegata, where every week, residents and staff gather in front of the television and watch J1 League soccer matches.

One 71-year-old fan there said soccer was her favorite, and watching any sport makes her happy. Another 93-year-old resident says watching matches with everyone is something she looks forward to every week. Staff members also reported that some residents have been sleeping better and that it’s great seeing them having something to look forward to.

So if you or anyone you know is getting up there in years and feels increasingly withdrawn from society, this might be the perfect time to get a ticket to the next baseball, rugby, or bread-in-mouth footrace match and see where it leads from there.

Source: The Sankei Shimbun, National Library of Medicine

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