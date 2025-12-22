New section at French amusement park scheduled to open in 2026.

Like any proper ninja village, Konoha is a hidden stronghold. Still, most people would assume that the closely guarded secret location where Naruto and his friends grew up is somewhere in Japan, so it’s surprising to learn that Konoha is in the south of France.

That will be, in any case, where you’ll find Naruto Konoha Land, a new area of the Parc Spirou Provence theme park in Monteux, a town in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. With Naruto being one of the most internationally popular anime/manga franchises of the modern era, and France one of the most enthusiastic overseas markets for Japanese animation and comics, Parc Spirou Provence is in the process of creating a Naurto-themed section on 1.5 hectares of land.

The flagship attraction looks to be Kyubi Unchained, which lets guests ride on the back of the monstrous nine-tailed fox creature as it runs along a course with a 30-meter (98-foot) drop and a reverse-run section.

Also waiting for riders will be the Rasengan Chakra Rotation, a 32-passenger spinning attraction that the planners say will let you “experience the thrill of chakra training.”

Naruto Konoha Land looks like it’ll also have plenty of cool photos spots, with 10 life-sized Naruto character statues and recreations of the village gate, Hokage Rock, and Chunin Exam testing area.

Also under construction is an Ichiraku Ramen & Dumpling Shop, presumably where fans can actually enjoy noodles and sweets, advisably after, not before, riding Kyubi Unchained and Rasengan Chakra Rotation.

Naruto Konoha Land is slated to open sometime in 2026.

Source: Naruto official website, Oricon News via Livedoor News via Hachima Kiko

Images: Naruto official website

