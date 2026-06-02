Small but mighty, meet the new bag that’s captivating customers in Japan.

Mesh bags are one of this season’s hottest fashion accessories. Lightweight, stylish, and easy to match with almost any outfit, they’ve become a must-have item for summer. Now, Starbucks Japan has joined the trend with a new collection of mesh bags, and they’re already creating a buzz online.

The bags come in three styles: Large green (2,500 yen [US$15.66]) and Small Purple (2,000 yen), which are only available online, and Small Green, which can be purchased in stores and online. We immediately fell in love with the Small Purple version and after ordering it we breathed a sigh of relief that we did, as it was marked “out of stock” soon after.

A few days after placing our order, the mesh bag arrived on our doorstep and it was even cuter than we’d expected. The soft purple colour gives it a stylish yet breezy look that’s perfect for summer, and the design feels both elegant and playful so it’s easy to see why the range has become so popular.

Measuring approximately 19 centimetres (7.5 inches) wide, 9.5 centimetres deep, and 19 centimetres high, the bag has a compact size that adds to its charm. Though it might appear small, the bag is mighty as it comes with an inner pocket and strong handles, making it surprisingly sturdy and practical.

Even with its compact design, we were able to fit all our summer essentials inside, including a wallet, handkerchief, fold-up umbrella, and sunglasses. It’s the perfect companion for quick errands, casual outings, or a day around town, and as you might expect from Starbucks, it’s also perfectly sized for drink-carrying. A reusable cup fits comfortably inside, and tumblers or water bottles fit without any problem, so the storage capacity is particularly impressive.

The look and design of each bag is an instant mood-lifter so it’s easy to understand why all three versions have become so popular. The online-exclusive bags have been selling out quickly, though, making them increasingly difficult to get. As of 1 June, Starbucks appears to be considering additional sales based on the number of customers registered for restock notifications, so if you’re interested, it may be worth registering your interest and keeping an eye out for restock notifications.

Related: Starbucks Japan online store

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