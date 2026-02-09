Going hunting for some items to spice up your life? Shimamura has got you covered, quite literally.

Despite the frequent hiatuses that the Hunter x Hunter manga experiences in large part due to author Yoshihiro Togashi’s health issues, it remains a beloved shonen entry with legions of fans around the world. Thankfully, in a new collaboration with Japanese clothing chain Shimamura that began on February 7, you can literally wear your love for the series on your sleeve–or even sleep on it.

The lineup is available at Shimamura locations nationwide and on its online store. It’s also all-encompassing, featuring plenty of clothing, accessories, and even home and lifestyle goods to round out your collection. Many of the items feature protagonists Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio as part of their design, while others branch out and include imagery depicting antagonists such as the Phantom Troupe (plenty of spiders!) and other members of the Zoldyck family of assassins.

Here’s the full lineup for you to plot out which treasures you need to snatch up.

▼ Official collaboration announcement

● Men’s t-shirts: 1,419 yen (US$9.03)

● Women’s zipped hoodies: 2,189 yen

● Women’s sweatshirts: 1,639 yen

● Caps: 1,419 yen

● Three pairs of socks: 935 yen

● Tote bags: 1,969 yen

● Mini tote bags with refrigerated pouch: 1,969 yen

● Coin purses with a clasp: 649 yen

● Round pouches: 1,089 yen

● Sticker notebooks: 1,419 yen

● Bag charms: 979 yen

● Three-piece bag charms: 979 yen

● Smartphone shoulder straps: 1,419 yen

● Anti-static keychains: 759 yen

● Acrylic carabiners: 649 yen

● Keychains: 759 yen

● Coin cases: 979 yen

● Commuter pass cases with a reel: 1,089 yen

● Ball-point pens with a charm: 1,419 yen

● Pen stands: 1,089 yen

● Lenticular pouches: 1,089 yen

● Multi-purpose cases: 1,089 yen

● Wall clocks: 1,639 yen

● Tumblers: 1,419 yen

● Coasters: 759 yen

● Mini towels: 429 yen

● Shopping bags: 1,419 yen

● Shopping bags with a storage pouch: 1,089 yen

● Lenticular pouches: 1,089 yen

● Storage boxes: 1,089 yen

● Bath towels: 979 yen

● Pair of face towels (same pattern): 759 yen

● Pillowcases: 649 yen

● Back support cushions: 1,639 yen

● Hip support cushions: 1,639 yen

● Quilted bed pads (single size): 2,189 yen*

● Comforter covers (single long size): 2,189 yen*

*These two items may not be available at all physical store locations or the online store

This isn’t the first time that Hunter x Hunter has partnered with a clothing or accessory brand. See this collaboration two years ago with Samantha Vega for plenty more stylish items based on your favorite characters.

Source: Twitter/@HUNTERgoods_70 via Nijimen

Top image: Twitter/@HUNTERgoods_70

Insert images: Twitter/HUNTERgoods_70

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!