Spring is in the air.

In Japan, it has long stood as a symbol of both nature’s boundless fertility and its delicate transience, serving as a regular reminder that all is not long for the world and yet everything comes around again. Yes, poop is a miraculous thing, second only perhaps to cherry blossoms.

So, it’s only natural that this year, Unko Museum locations across the country will be holding the Super Full Bloom!!! Unko Sakura 2026 event. The Unko Museum, in which “Unko” is the Japanese word for “poop,” has long been Japan’s leading facility for fecal activities and merchandise. It is also important to note that this is not a science museum, and instead celebrates the aesthetic side of crap, using it in a variety of design exhibits.

The centerpiece of all Unko Museums (located in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Okinawa’s Nakagami) is the Unko Volcano, and from 5 March to 23 April, twice a day, the entire volcano will fully bloom with cherry blossoms while it erupts little turds.

One cherry blossom eruption will occur during the day, and the other will take place at night, each having its own unique look and charm to it.

Also, during this event, the Love Unko Room will be given a special sakura makeover. Here you can experience all the joy and wonder of sitting on a toilet, as gorgeous pink petals seem to dance around you. It’s perfect for couples to enjoy together, and Unko staff are happy to help with taking commemorative photos.

▼ Actual Love Unko Room may vary depending on location.

Another way to remember your visit to the Super Full Bloom!!! Unko Sakura event is with a spring-themed sticker for 300 yen (US$).

Some of these same designs can be gotten in the form of a key chain by paying 500 yen and taking a turn of the Unko Museum’s capsule machine. It’s the one time where having crap luck is a good thing!

Let’s face it, as wonderful as they are, the reality of going to see cherry blossoms can be quite a drag. Making sure you go at just the right time, fighting the crowds in the best spots, and hoping the weather behaves. Why not skip all that and admire the beauty of these iconic flowers, displayed among a big poop volcano in a festive and climate-controlled environment? I’m sure it’s what Saigyo Hoshi would have wanted.

Event information

● Super Full Bloom!!! Unko Sakura 2026 / 超満開!!うんこ桜2026

Unko Museum Tokyo / うんこミュージアム TOKYO

Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Aomi 1-1-10

東京都江東区青海1丁目1-10

● Unko Museum Nagoya / うんこミュージアム NAGOYA

Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Minato-ku, Komei 2-3-2

愛知県名古屋市港区港明2丁目3番2号

● Unko Museum Okinawa / うんこミュージアム OKINAWA

Okinawa-ken, Nakagami-gun, Kitakakagusuku-son, Aza Rycom 1

沖縄県中頭郡北中城村字ライカム1番地

Event runs 5 March-23 April, 2026

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!