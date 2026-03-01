Not many people know about it, but there’s a way to get ramen for just 64 cents in Japan.

With wages stagnating and prices rising in Japan, households are tightening the purse strings and limiting outdoor meals, ultimately reshaping dining habits and the local food industry.

In order to entice people back through their doors, some companies are stepping up with so-called “Household Support” items which serve to support household budget needs by being extremely affordable. One such place with a “Household Support” deal is conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Uobei, where you can pick up a bowl of noodles for the super-low price of 90 yen (US$0.58), or 99 yen including tax.

▼ Kake udon, Tanuki Udon, and “Lunch Soy Sauce Ramen”, all 99 yen each.

After seeing the sign for cheap noodles outside a branch of Uobei, we couldn’t help but wonder if the tiny price would equate to a tiny serving. Perhaps the noodles would be served up in tiny bowls resembling sake cups? Or be presented as miniature, sample size servings?

▼ Stepping inside for the ramen, we were pleasantly surprised to find that although the serving was small, it was far bigger than we were expecting for 99 yen.

▼ To get a true understanding of the size, we lined it up next to a pack of pocket tissues.

The bowl itself is a standard size for conveyor belt sushi meals, and although the broth was further from the rim than what we’re used to, it was tasty, with a pronounced soy sauce flavour. Though it wasn’t on par with what you’d get at a bona fide ramen restaurant, it was on par with food court ramen, but much, much cheaper.

Despite being only 99 yen, the ramen was topped with spring onions and kamaboko fish paste, and the noodles had a deliciously chewy texture.

The broth became more and more delicious with every slurp, and by the end of it all, we felt tempted to order another bowl. At about half the size of a regular ramen, two bowls would give us a regular serving for less than 200 yen, which is a fantastic deal, and by our judgement, the best value for money out of all the ramen currently available in Japan.

In case you were wondering how ramen at other conveyor belt sushi restaurants compare, we stopped by rival chain Sushiro to check out their cheap noodles, which are almost five times more expensive.

The two options for soy sauce ramen at Sushiro are the Rich and Delicious Tuna Soy Sauce Ramen, for 490 yen, and the Asahikawa Soy Sauce Ramen, for 520 yen.

▼ We opted for the Rich and Delicious Tuna Soy Sauce Ramen.

▼ The size of the bowl didn’t appear to be any different to the cheaper one at Uobei.

One obvious difference, though, was the ingredients, with a much richer selection of toppings, including not one but two tuna cutlet pieces.

The overall volume was pretty much the same, but the impact of the ingredients at Sushiro was far, far greater. The broth was noticeably thicker than the one at Uobei, due in part to the oiliness of the cutlets, but that’s didn’t mean it was any better – in fact it felt greasier, and the noodles weren’t as chewy or tasty either.

▼ If you prefer a light ramen, especially when eating it as a side with sushi, then in our opinion, Uobei is the better choice.

The only drawback to the 99-yen Uobei ramen is it’s limited to weekdays until 5 p.m. The Household Support campaign is also a limited-time offer, with the website stating that “the campaign may end without notice”, so you’ll want to get in quick to try it.

On the upside, the 99-yen udon is available at Uobei and Genki Sushi restaurants across the country. Plus, if you find yourself at Uobei after 5 p.m. you can still enjoy a bowl of ramen with a seasoned egg for 165 yen on weekdays until closing time, although that too is a limited time offer. If you’re looking for more permanent ways to eat out on a dime, or less than 500 yen, then this guide has what you’re looking for.

