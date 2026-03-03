Celebrate the fleeting cherry blossom season with a plethora of things to do right around the Imperial Palace.

While one of Japan’s most scenic spots has canceled its annual cherry blossom-themed event this year due to overtourism, others are still proceeding as planned. Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward is pretty much as central as you can get, with the Imperial Palace of Japan located right at its center. That pristine location–with the palace grounds only a short walk away from Tokyo Station–should make it easy for native Tokyoites and visitors alike to soak in plenty of sakura scenery this spring during the Sakura Festival in Chiyoda 2026, slated to run from March 5 through April 22.

The crowning jewel of the festival is the row of cherry trees that will be lit up at night from late March through early April along the Chidorigafuchi promenade on the northwestern side of the publicly accessible palace grounds. In an eco-friendly modern twist, the CO2 emissions produced by the bulbs will be reduced to zero thanks to a new renewable energy system that Chiyoda Ward is testing for carbon offsetting.

Another spectacular way to take in the sight of 700 meters (2,297 feet) of illuminated trees with the sakura in full blossom is to do so from the even closer vantage point of a boat on the moat. Launching from the Chidorigafuchi Boat Pier, rowboats can hold up to three people and will be available for use between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sales for “smart tickets” are set to begin on March 10, which will save you the hassle of waiting in line on the day of your visit. Even better, part of the boat proceeds will go to preserving the very cherry blossom trees that you’re there to see.

While the cherry blossoms themselves are the stars of the festival, there are plenty of other activities in which to indulge your sakura-loving self. On March 5, the Chiyoda Sakura Opening Live will take place to officially kick off all kinds of fun at the Wadakura Fountain National Park on the southeastern palace grounds. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., a musical ensemble of cultural tourism ambassadors for the Chiyoda City Tourism Association collectively called Rei will perform music using traditional Japanese instruments along with accompanying dances. The vicinity will also host a market with booths featuring regional specialty foods and crafts from various places throughout Japan.

▼ Rei

For those wanting something with a more modern flair, the festival has also collaborated with recent hit light novel/anime/live-action film My Happy Marriage to offer a collaborative stamp rally at five spots throughout Chiyoda Ward from March 11 through April 22. Small prizes will be awarded to those who collect all of the stamps.

Finally, new to the festival this year are some adorable Rilakkuma collaborative goods. Fan-favorite yellow bird character Kiiroitori donning a hanten (short winter coat) and sakura accessory in keychain form will be available for purchase beginning on March 17 at the Chiyoda Ward Tourist Information Center for 2,200 yen (US$14.19).

The relaxed bear Rilakkuma himself serves as a tourism ambassador for Chiyoda and is currently celebrating his fifth year anniversary in this role. Look for more cherry blossom tie-ins and a Rilakkuma-specific stamp rally of his own.

Plenty of other businesses in the surrounding area have also signed on for special deals for the duration of the festival, including a bar-hopping ticket for over 5o eateries in Chiyoda Ward and a campaign that provides coupons to over 100 stores in the area. There will truly be no end of ways to greet the cherry blossoms and the advent of spring.

The Chiyoda City Tourism Association has released a special Sakura Festival in Chiyoda 2026 website for visitors to see bloom status reports and track crowd levels in real time. You may also want to add on other sakura-themed celebrations throughout the city to your list, such as the Sakura Skytree’s light-up event at the Tokyo Skytree or swing by a local Starbucks to try one of the new seasonal drinks.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!