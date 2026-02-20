Limited-edition spring drinks make their way to Starbucks, but are they worth buying?

With February now coming to an end, spring is about to start, and with it comes sakura (cherry blossom) season in Japan. Here to get us in the mood for the blooms is Starbucks, with the release of not one, not two, but three cherry blossom drinks, all based around the theme of “saku yo” (“bloom!”), which captures the beauty and excitement of the pre-blossom season.

Our resident Starbucks expert K. Masami was in line to try all three drinks at her local branch when they were released on 18 February, and she began the taste adventure with the Sakura Sakuyo White Peach Frappuccino.

Sold in a Tall size for 700 yen (US$4.56), this drink contains a blend of milk and white peach powder, and there are options to change the milk, with soy being highly recommended. The Frappuccino is a visual treat, with a pale pink body resembling the hue of sakura buds and young blossoms, accented by stronger shades of pink in the milk pudding and white peach jelly base, and in the cherry blossom-flavoured sauce drizzled around the sides of the cup.

A scattering of cherry blossom chocolate shavings, in two shades of pink to reflect the early blooms, completes the cheerful look of the drink. Stirring them into the whipped cream topping unlocks the gentle aroma of sakura, and the first spoonful delivers subtle floral notes to the tongue, with hints of juicy white peach adding sweetness to the mix.

The taste is elegant and sophisticated, with generous amounts of milk pudding providing an irresistible jelly-like texture and refreshing finish to the fruity floral blend. It felt like spring had blossomed on Masami’s taste buds, and she was now keen to continue the floral adventure with the Sakura Sakuyo Latte (630 yen).

Available both hot and iced, this latte contains cherry blossom-flavored sauce dissolved in milk…and a beautiful image of a sakura tree in bloom, made from chocolate sauce and pink-coloured chocolate shavings.

Despite being first released in 2022, Masami never tires of this limited-time sakura latte. It’s a subtly sweet drink that doesn’t contain any coffee, so you can enjoy the unadulterated flavour of milk and cherry blossoms, and it was as warming and delicious as Masami remembered it to be.

▼ After going from cold to hot, it was back to cold again with the Sakura Sakuyo White Peach Soda (590 yen)

This fizzy beverage combines soda with white peach jelly and peach-flavoured syrup imbued with cherry blossoms, white peach, lavender, cassis, and vanilla. The contrast between the jelly’s softness and the soda’s fizz was outstanding, delivering the taste of sakura in unexpected ways to excite the palate. Perfectly crisp and refreshing, this is a drink Masami will be returning for whenever she wants to lift her mood.

▼ The colour alone elicits pure joy.

▼ Hungry for even more sweetness, Masami paired the drinks with a Sakura Matcha Doughnut (320 yen) on the side.

Sakura and matcha are wonderful partners, both in terms of taste and looks, and they do not disappoint in this chewy doughnut. Bitter notes of green tea step in just when you need it, creating a harmonious balance between sweet and astringent flavours.

After trying the doughnut, and all three limited-edition sakura drinks, Masami says they’re all definitely worth buying. If you want to choose just one from the lineup, Masami recommends the Frappuccino as the standout beverage, but if you’re after warmth then the latte will soothe your soul, while the soda will pick you up with a boost of refreshment in the afternoon.

Just looking at the drinks will make you feel like spring has sprung, and drinking them will get you in the mood for Japan’s hanami flower-viewing season. They’re only available while stocks last until 8 March so be sure to get in quick to try them, and don’t forget to check out the limited-edition Starbucks cherry blossom goods and drinkware too!

