Imperial Palace-adjacent waterway is one of Tokyo’s top cherry blossom spots.

When it was first dug, the Chidorigafuchi moat was meant to keep people away from the shogun’s stronghold of Edo Castle, which is what used to occupy the spot in the center of downtown Tokyo which now is part of the Imperial Palace. However, here in the modern era Chidorigafuchi is actually an attraction, as the tree-lined waterway has a pedestrian path on its publicly accessible side as well as boats for rent, making it a charming little oasis in the heart of the city.

And since those trees are cherry blossom trees, Chidorigafuchi is also one of Tokyo’s most breathtaking sakura spots.

Chidorigafuchi is especially beautiful in sakura season after dark…or, to be more accurate, after sundown. That’s because for a limited time during peak sakura season the roughly 700-meter (2,297-foot) stretch of cherry blossom trees is illuminated at night until 9 p.m., making it a great place for an early evening stroll after getting off work or for an after-dinner visit.

The organizers of the Chiyoda Sakura Festival have announced that this year’s cherry blossom light-up will start on March 28 and continue until April 8, straddling the projected full-bloom date for Tokyo.

▼ Chidorigafuchi makes up the northwest corner of the Imperial Palace moat.

It’s worth noting, though, that Chidorigafuchi is still definitely worth visiting even at the tail-end of sakura season, when the surface of the water gets carpeted in falling pink petals.

As you can probably guess, demand for the rental boats skyrockets during cherry blossom season. This year, though, there’s a way to skip the line with the introduction of an online “smart ticket” system for those wishing to reserve a boat between March 28 and April 8. Reservations are now open here, with time slots between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. available.

Note, though, that while the boat rental price for those waiting in regular rental line between March 28 and April 8 is 800 yen (US$5.45) for 30 minutes or 1,600 yen for an hour, the one-hour smart ticket reservation is priced at 10,000 yen. That price doesn’t just get you convenience and peace of mind from knowing for sure that you’ll get a boat, though, as a portion of smart ticket sales will also go into a conservation fund for preserving Chidorigafuchi’s sakura trees.

Source: PR Times, Chiyoda Sakura Festival official website

Top image: Chiyoda Sakura Festival

Insert images: Chiyoda Sakura Festival, PR Times, Chiyoda Sakura Festival (2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!