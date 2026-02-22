Japan’s tallest tower transforms into a cherry blossom-viewing spot, complete with pink projections and themed drinks.

As the cherry blossom-loving crowds prepare to descend upon Japan’s plethora of sakura-viewing spots this springtime, the blossoms are ascending to the sky in a special seasonal event called “The Sakura Skytree: Meeting the Cherry Blossoms in the Sky”. Held between February 26 and April 14, Japan’s tallest structure, Tokyo Skytree, is set to be adorned with pale pink petals and offer limited-time experiences, goods, and tasty seasonal food and beverages.

Located 350 meters (about 1,148 feet) above ground, the Tembo observation deck will play host to an assortment of cherry blossom displays inspired by traditional Japanese design that add a seasonal flair to the expansive views out over the city.

There is even a dedicated photo service allowing you to capture a unique memory of the experience with optional cherry blossoms composited into the sky background (1,500 yen [US$9.68] for one photo).

Or there’s a free photo spot where you can take a spring-themed photo with cherry blossoms and traditional Japanese shoji screens in the background on Floor 340.

The monument known as W1sh Ribbon allows visitors to write their most cherished wish and tie it onto a ribbon, and for the duration of the event period, all of the ribbons will be pink.

When the sun falls at Tokyo Sky Tree, there is often a nighttime-only projection of dynamic images on the windows of the tower, and for this event, it will show off the ephemeral beauty of cherry blossoms using its 24 projectors and immersive sound from 13 speakers.

▼ Past examples of the video screening

Though it may be disrupted by other same-day events or operations, the general schedule for the video screening is as listed below.

● February 26-29: 7, 7:45, and 8:30 p.m.

● March 1-8: 7, 7:50, and 8:35 p.m.

● March 9-31: 7, 7:15. 7:50, and 8:35 p.m.

● April 1-14: 7:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 9 p.m.

While the addition of the sakura is undeniably beautiful, the event is not just limited to a visual overhaul, with the on-site Skytree Cafe serving limited-edition cherry blossom-themed drinks and sweets. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks make an appearance, meaning there’s something for everyone, and all center around cherry blossoms and their colors.

Sakura Musubi (1,200 yen) is a cherry blossom-flavored rice wine, one sip of which delivers layers of sakura aroma. Served in a washi paper cup with latte art on top, it’s pleasing to both the eye and the palate.

The Sakura Shizuku (1,200 yen) is a sherbet-like cocktail made with sakura liqueur, which melts refreshingly in the mouth and leaves behind a subtle sweetness.

A spring soft drink with a cherry blossom fragrance, the Haru no Awa (980 yen) features pink layers for a spring-like appearance and is topped with fluffy milk. The floral decorations add a splash of color, and a taste offers a delightful light foam and gentle sweetness.

The Haru no Sakuramiruku (980 yen) is a spring-colored drink with strawberry milk and matcha milk, topped with whipped cream and the tri-colored dango rice flour dumplings that are often eaten when cherry blossom-viewing.

On the snack side of things, the cafe is putting forth a pair of vegan and gluten-free donuts with a gorgeous appearance: one in a mochi rice cake flavor, and the other in a vanilla flavor (600 yen each).

▼ Sakura Mochi

▼ Sakura Sky Vanilla

Even if you don’t fancy a trip all the way up the elevator, you can still appreciate parts of the event. On the fifth floor, at the Skytree Shop, a sakura symbol tree will be installed, and many sakura-themed souvenirs will be added to the store’s line-up, allowing you to take your cherry blossom experience home and share it with friends and family.

▼ The sakura symbol tree

▼ An assortment of cherry blossom-themed items are available.

▼ You can even pick up an event-limited medal keychain.

Or you could take an evening walk past the Skytree and admire it decked out in its springtime illumination outfit, making it look as if cherry blossom petals are being blown by the wind into the vast sky.

Whether it’s your first time enjoying the beauty of cherry blossoms or you’re a sakura veteran, this elevated celebration delivers spring in full bloom, and is an easy addition to any Tokyo itinerary.

Source, images: PR Times

