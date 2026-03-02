The one time you won’t get in trouble for playing on the stairs.

Four decades ago, Alexey Pajitnov created one of the most groundbreaking and universally beloved video games of all time in Tetris. It has appeared on countless gaming platforms over the years, and now it’s coming to a literal platform outside of Kyoto Station.

Those who visit Kyoto and pass through its main station can’t help but be impressed by its huge, sprawling architecture, including its Grand Staircase (Daikaidan). This set of 171 steps spans 70 meters (230 feet) lengthwise and climbs 35 meters (115 feet) vertically, running from the fourth to 15th floor of the station complex.

▼ A view from the top of the Grand Staircase

In addition to being really big, many of the steps along this staircase are also lined with lights, allowing it to become a giant display. Various seasonal illuminations can often be seen there, as well as the occasional promotional display for events or companies.

▼ They even have a livestream of the stairs so you can keep up with what’s showing there.

And from 19 to 25 March, these stairs will become a massive video game cabinet where anyone with 500 yen (cashless only) can play a round of Tetris. Each light on the steps will become a pixel and form the screen to play on. Players will be given a game pad for the standard Tetris controls, as well as a tablet that gives additional information like upcoming blocks and scores.

Both single-player and competitive two-player modes are available, and difficulties of Easy, Normal, and Hard can also be chosen. Also, in true arcade fashion, you can input your name to be displayed with your score for a commemorative photo, and be added to the leaderboard if it’s good enough, which means it might be time for me to dust off “GNFNR.”

Low-light conditions are required for best results on the stair screen, so the game opens from dusk at 6 p.m. each day and ends at 10 p.m., with 9 p.m. being the last chance to put your quarter up and get in line.

The chance to play Tetris on a staircase doesn’t come around often, so this will be sure to bring out some of the best players in the area. If you want to see how you stack up at stacking, head on down while it’s happening.

Event information

Kyoto Grand Staircase Tetris / KYOTO DAIKAIDAN TETRIS

Venue: Kyoto Station Grand Staircase

京都駅ビルの大階段

Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Shimogyo-ku, Karasumi-dori Shiokoji-sagaru, Higashishiokoji-cho 901

京都府京都市下京区烏丸通塩小路下る東塩小路町901

Runs 19 March-25 March, 2026

6 p.m.-10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.)

500 yen per play

Source, images: PR Times

