Cloud’s iconic weapon is ready to help quench your thirst and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Final Fantasy VII protagonist Cloud’s Buster Sword, as seen above, doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Its gigantic size would make it extremely unwieldy not just to use in combat, but even to carry through the crowded streets of urban metropolis Midgar.

But you know what? Nobody cares about any of that, because the Buster Sword is undeniably cool, and now it’s getting even cooler.

While “ice Buster Sword” might sound like something you find in an optional disc-2 dungeon, it’s actually something you can make at home, as Square Enix is now offering a Buster Sword Silicone Ice Tray. Just fill it with water, stick it in your freezer for a sufficient amount of time, and then stab the chilling weaponry into your beverage of choice.

The faithful recreation includes the indentions for the sword’s Materia slots, and what makes it even more desirable is that you can also use silicone trays as chocolate molds. This means that you can use the Buster Sword Silicone Ice Tray to recreate the chocolate Buster Sword from the special Final Fantasy VII parfait served at Square Enix’s Artnia cafe in Tokyo.

▼ One of our fondest dining memories

If you’re planning to make some Buster Sword ice swords, and feel they call for some special drinkware, you’ll be happy to know there’s a new glass/coaster/bottle tag set featuring the logo of 7th Heaven, the bar run by Cloud’s childhood friend Tifa (who, as we’ve established, is Final Fantasy VII’s best girl).

Alternatively, there’s a Strife Delivery Service set, for fans of the Advent Children branch of the franchise.

Really, though, the ice Buster Sword looks great no matter what kind of drinking vessel you’re using.

The Buster Sword silicone tray, which can make three pieces at a time, is priced at 1,980 yen (US$19), while the glass/coaster/bottle bundles are 5,500 yen for each set. Preorders are open now through the Square Enix online shop (here, here, and here) with shipping scheduled for August 28.

Source: Square Enix e-Store via IT Media

Top image: SoraNews24

Insert images: Square Enix e-store, SoraNews24, Square Enix e-Store (2, 3)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he highly recommends the matcha parfait at Artnia.