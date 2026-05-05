Sarusho continues to shine in its second life.

Ordinarily, summer is the season for amazing nighttime pyrotechnics in Japan, as that’s the time of year in which most of the country’s fireworks festivals are held. But rather than wait for the weather to warm up, the organizers of the Art Fire Festival decided to bring their fire to Gunma Prefecture this spring.

Held in the town of Minakami, the Art Fire Festival brought together artists from across the country for a three-day celebration and exhibition of this very specialized artform.

During the day, workshops were held in which performers of varying levels of experience exchanged knowledge on performance techniques, equipment maintenance, and safety precautions.

Once the sun went down, though, it was time to let their skills shine, with bursts and trails of fire lighting up the night sky in the mountainous community.

The unique event had a unique venue too, as it took place at Sarusho. Before acquiring its abbreviated name, Sarusho used to be called Sarugakyo Shogakko, or Sarugakyo Elementary School. Originally built in 1874, the school served local families until 2008, when dwindling population numbers meant there were no longer enough children to justify keeping the school open.

▼ Sarugakyo Elementary School in 1956

Instead of tearing the school down, though, it’s been converted into a hotel, with a focus on groups staying for educational seminars, teambuilding exercises, or sports activities.

With Art Fire Festival 2026 having taken place from April 24 to 26, it’s unfortunately too late to catch the show now. Its name implies, though, that there are probably plans for an Art Fire Festival 2027 in the works, and no doubt it’ll be worth getting fired up about too.

Related: Sarusho official website

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Sarusho (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!