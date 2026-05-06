Beloved Final Fantasy mounts are Japan’s newest bird-themed sable sensation.

As a country that loves sweet treats and cute animals, it’s no surprise that one of Japan’s most famous cookies is the Hato Sablé. With hato being the Japanese word for “dove,” these cookies are a popular souvenir among visitors to the city of Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture, where their maker is based, and at department stores and specialty shops in east Japan.

However, right now there’s an avian-themed cookie that’s got an even stronger hold on our attention: the Final Fantasy Chocobo Sablé!

Like all sable cookies, these are a shortbread cookies with a crisp, stimulatingly slightly gritty texture. Perhaps in a way to be evocative of the chocobo’s traditionally bright yellow feathers, the Chocobo Sablé are flavored with honey, adding some extra sweetness to the standard rich buttery notes.

Obviously, no fan would be satisfied with just one Chocobo cookie, so they’re sold in a set of 16 for 1,836 yen (US$12), each individually wrapped with a word bubble featuring the creature’s customary “kweh” call (written “kue” to mimic its in-Japanese pronunciation). The individual wrappings make the cookies easy to share with friends and family or to slowy savor if you’re keeping them all for yourself, and they come packed inside an adorable chocobo tin that will continue to add some choco-cuteness to your home long after you’ve polished off the sweets.

The Chocobo Sablé set is being offered at the Square Enix Pop Up Store inside the main building Parco department store’s branch in downtown Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood, which also has a variety of figures, plushies, pins, and mini posters for the Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Kingdom Hearts, Nier, Chrono Trigger, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun series.

The pop up store is open from now until May 10.

Related: Parco Ikebukuro official website

Source: Square Enix

Top image: Twitter/@SQEX_MD_GOODS

Insert images: SoraNews24, Twitter/@SQEX_MD_GOODS, Square Enix

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