Her artificially generated voice will be a crucial instrument in disseminating information.

On 9 September, international superstar vocaloid Hatsune Miku assumed her new position as Coronavirus Countermeasure Supporter in the Office for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control of the Japanese government’s Cabinet Secretariat.

This office is responsible for informing the public of the latest in infection prevention methods based on the most up to date knowledge of the virus. Previous awareness campaigns include how to use the contact tracing app that no one else uses, and avoiding the “Three Cs” of closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings.

▼ There is also a helpful infographic on how to cough properly

The singer of hits such as “Melt” and “Senbonzakura,” will serve as a Supporter until 31 March 2021. Her exact duties are still in the planning stages but are expected to include social media campaigns and video PSAs.

▼ She will likely have a presence on the office’s Twitter account alongside this video reminding people to cough properly and not shout in each other’s faces

She won’t be alone in her role either. In becoming a Coronavirus Countermeasure Supporter, the virtual pop star will join the ranks of other Supporters such as e-commerce giant Rakuten‘s CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, Pepper the robot, and your…2020…Yomiuri Giiiiiiiaaaaaannnnnnnts!!!

Aside from her widespread popularity, Hatsune Miku’s appointment was partly due to the efforts of her developers at Crypton Future Media. Their voicebanks have been a great way for many to pass the time while in isolation, and to give something back the company created a free open-source coronavirus risk notification system, which is currently in use by several regional governments such as the prefecture of Hokkaido.

While it’s a generous and helpful tool, Hatsune Miku’s reach into certain segments of society will be perhaps an even more important avenue to help contain future spreading of COVID-19. As someone who is literally invulnerable to any coronavirus, novel or otherwise, she’s certainly a role model we can all aspire to be. We just have to figure out this coughing thing first it seems.

Source: Crypton Future Media 1, 2, Office for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control, J-Cast Trend

Top image: Crypton Future Media

Insert images: Office for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control, Crypton Future Media

