There’s an air of electricity, and a scent of green onion, to this music video and illustration series.

Between this year’s Pokémon World Championships finishing and the upcoming line of Pokémon Sleep pajamas, you might be thinking that the franchise is going to relax and take it easy for the rest of the year. That’s not the case at all, though, as the Pokémon Company has just announced a huge musical and artistic team-up with none other than virtual idol Hatsune Miku.

The full title of the collaboration is Pokémon Featuring Hatsune Miku Project Voltage 18 Types/Songs, which gets mercifully abbreviated down to just Project Voltage.

Between Miku’s status as a digital being and Pikachu’s as an Electric-type Pokémon, the “Voltage” name makes a lot of sense, but Pikachu is far from the only Pocket Monster species that’s going to be part of the project. “18 Types/Songs” is a reference to the 18 different types of Pokémon elemental types (Fire, Water, Grass, etc.) that have appeared in the video games/anime, and each of them is going to be getting its own Hastune Miku song as part of Project Voltage. The songs will include sampled music and sound effects from video games in the franchise going back as far as the original Pokémon Red and Green Game Boy games from 1996.

Each song will have a music video and be composed by a different creator, and like the various Pokémon types, will cover a variety of moods, from cool to cute and mysterious to comical.

In addition to the above illustration from Hatsune Miku’s original designer Kei showing Miku, Pikachu, and Farfetch’d (Miku and Farfetch’d both being associated with negi/green onion), a series of 18 illustrations of Hatsune Miku as a Pokémon Trainer will also be created as part of Project Voltage.

The entire rollout is scheduled to take place over the course of the next few months, with the first illustration coming on September 4 and the full list of songwriters revealed on September 28. The first music video goes live on September 29, and with Hatsune Miku’s constantly catchy sound, will probably be comfortably stuck in your head by the time the live-action Pokemon-inspired TV drama starts airing this fall.

Source, images: PR Times

