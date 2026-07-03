Prepare for pan-Pacific pirate play.

We often report on special events and campaigns going on in Japan, which can be frustrating for people in other countries who’d like to take part but can’t travel during that time. But every so often, there comes a tie-up between partners so big that it transcends borders.

Such a monumental event is coming to both Japan and the USA as anime and manga stalwart One Piece makes its presence known in Round 1 amusement centers in both countries at the same time for Round One Piece. From 18 July to 17 October, a slew of exclusive One Piece items are available at 100 Round 1 locations in Japan and 59 in the USA.

Perhaps the most coveted of limited-edition merch are the Round 1 edition One Piece Trading Card Game packs. Conditions to get a pack may vary between countries, but in the US, it requires registering in advance for the right to get up to 10 cards on 18 July. One card will be given for each 20-dollar charge of a Round 1 Game Card. Registration is open until 5 July, but only the first 9,000 entrants will be accepted, so it may already be closed.

In Japan it works slightly differently. Here you can get one card randomly for every Round One Piece special food item bought. They’re still likely to go fast though, so don’t put it off too long.

And that’s just the tip of the Round One Piece iceberg. Among the plethora of crane games at Round 1 in both countries, several will be dishing out a variety of Luffy figures, Straw Hat Pirate plushies, and Chopper dolls, both upright and prone, in a range of sizes.

No matter which country you’re in, you’re bound to find tons of items that can only be seen at Round 1, and in the US most can be purchased by making use of Round 1 facilities. Food and drink purchases, Spo-cha entry, and karaoke rentals will give guests a voucher that allows them to purchase blankets featuring Luffy bowling, Zoro batting, and Sanji playing soccer.

Food and drink purchases can also lead to the chance to buy a One Piece tote bag.

Special themed drinks come in a range of limited-edition cups too, and each one is served with one of 25 random One Piece coasters.

Spending a certain amount on food will also land you an exclusive One Piece and Round 1 sticker too. More artwork can be found on limited One Piece game cards that can be purchased while supplies last.

And charging cards will grant you access to buy Round One Piece T-shirts or playmats. You can even get a One Piece Bounty Rush pin when charging more than a certain amount.

There are even more giveaways with credit refills too. Depending on how much you charge to your card, you can get one or more One Piece keychains and possibly a straw hat of your very own.

In Japan, items such as these can be bought directly, but only 16 Round 1 locations around the country will have the items on display for sale. However, it is possible to order things online and pick them up at any Round 1.

It’s all probably too much to get in a single visit, but luckily, the campaign will run until October. Just be sure to check your nearest Round 1 because prices and availability may vary in an event this widespread.

There appear to be some small variations between the two countries’ events, such as Japan’s Round 1 also holding stamp rallies and offering plastic file folders, two things that feel much more at-home here than abroad. However, both nations will have various One Piece decorations, photo-op displays, and karaoke selections to stay in the pirate spirit this summer, no matter what side of the ocean you’re on.

Related: Round 1 Japan, Round 1 US

Images: ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

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