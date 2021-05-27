Luffy is going to be the king of the cabs.

After 24 years of being one of the most massive hits the manga/anime industry has ever seen, you might be surprised to hear that there are any more milestones left for One Piece to reach. But there are some big ones coming soon, as the One Piece manga is releasing its 99th collected volume next month, and publisher Shueisha is promising Volume 100 will be on store shelves before the end of the year.

And not only is One Piece about to have 100 volumes, it’s also about to have 100 taxis in Tokyo.

Of course, with Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates’ expertise being of the nautical type, they’ve got a few new allies for this land-based transportation venture. A few months ago, we talked about Tokyo-based tech company Canvas’ “Tokyo Mobility Gallery” concept, which outfits the back windows of taxis with a special glass than appears transparent until the operator decides to have it display a digital image. It was inevitable that this mix of art and science would eventually be applied to anime/manga illustrations, and sure enough, the One Piece collaboration will be the first for Canvas and its partner taxi-hailing service S.Ride.

An especially cool point is that not only are there going to be 100 One Piece cabs, but they’re all going to be displaying different frames of artwork from creator Eiichiro Oda, taken from the pages of Volumes 1-99, highlighting pivotal scenes and iconic lines such as Luffy’s first bold promise of “I’m gonna be the pirate king!” and Nico Robin’s tearful declaration “I want to live!”

▼ The complete One Piece taxi lineup

▼ Cover for Volume 99

The One Piece taxis hit the streets of Tokyo on May 31, while Volume 99 hits store shelves on June 4.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!