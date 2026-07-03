A Pokémon event to get both excited and sleepy about.

Last month, the city of Yokohama hosted Sanrio Fes 2026, with Hello Kitty and her pals showing up in decorations and events in the bayside Minato Mirai district. With Sanrio Fes now finished, Hello Kitty and crew have said goodbye to the neighborhood, but some of the empty spaces they’ve left behind apparently look like great nap spots to a whole bunch of Pokémon.

Later this month, visitors to the Landmark Plaza shopping center will find a giant sleeping Snorlax waiting for them in the building’s central plaza. While the sleepiest Pokémon never needs much of an excuse to catch a few Zs, his nap here does have a unique significance, as it’s part of the Pokémon Sleeping Faces Research event, a celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of wellness app/game Pokémon Sleep.

During the event, you’ll be able to spot a variety of dozing Pocket Monster species around Landmark Plaza and Mark Is, another shopping center across the street.

But while all of these will bring a smile to fans’ faces, you’ll really want to keep an eye out for the stamp rally locations. In a stamp rally, participants receive a special paper with blank spots that they then fill up with unique stamps found at different locations, then turn in the completed sheet for a prize. For the Pokémon Sleeping Faces Research, there are a total of six stamp stations (three in Landmark Plaza and three in Mark Is).

▼ Pokémon Sleep’s Dr. Neroli at one of the stamp stations

▼ The stamp sheet

While daily supplies last, filling up all six stamps will get you a Pokémon Sleep sticker. For those looking for more substantial merch, there’ll be a Mega Pokémon Gacha capsule toy machine inside Landmark Plaza stocked with Pokémon Sleep towels for 2,000 yen (US$12.50).

▼ The towels come in Snorlax, Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type designs

Meanwhile, Mark Is will have a Pokémon Sleep Shop with keychains, acrylic figure stands, pins, pouches, Snorlax cushions, and more.

Mark Is will also have a Pokémon Sleep Drink Stand selling real-world recreations of the in-game items Mixed Juice, Lovely Kiss Smoothie, Craft Soda Pop, and Early Bird Coffee Jelly.

▼ Ordering any one of them will also get you one of six character coasters, as shown at the bottom of this image.

And if you really want to get into the Pokémon Sleep spirit, on the fifth floor of Mark Is there’ll be a demonstration corner where you can try out the Toyota-developed Totone nap pod, with some extra Poké Ball style for the event.

Find Them in Yokohama! Pokémon Sleeping Faces Research, as the event is officially called, will be taking place from July 17 to August 23, and thanks to the surprise extension of Yokohama’s Pokémon mailboxes, you can easily fold seeing them into your visit too, as they’re not far from Landmark Plaza.

Related: Pokémon Sleeping Faces Research official website, Landmark Plaza, Mark Is

Source: PR Times, Pokémon Sleep official website

Top image: Pokémon Sleep official website

Insert images: Pokémon Sleep official website, PR Times, Pokémon Sleep official website (2)

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