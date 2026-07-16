New economic realities are coming to the place that bills itself as the land of dreams.

A lot of times, when Tokyo Disneyland makes an announcement, it’s something that puts smiles on fans’ faces. The park continuously cycles in new parades, shows, food, and themed merch throughout the year, often previewing them months ahead of time to help people plan their visits.

The announcement this week from Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land didn’t fall into any of those fun categories, though, as it instead revealed that Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea (collectively referred to as Tokyo Disney Resort) are raising their maximum ticket prices.

Right now, the highest prices get for a standard one-day adult admission to either park is 10,900 yen (US$67). This fall, though, the upper limit for adult admission is rising to 12,400 yen, a 13.8-percent increase. Child tickets (for visitors aged 4 to 12) will also see their maximum price rise, going from 5,600 yen to 5,900. It’s unclear if the maximum price for “junior” tickets (for ages 12 to 17) will change.

Now, compared to the admission prices for Disney’s U.S. theme parks in Anaheim and Orlando, 12,400 yen probably doesn’t sound like a bad deal. Looking at the calendar for the rest of this year, tickets to the original Disneyland in southern California run between US$104 and US$224, and the range in Florida is between US$119 and US$184. Of course, the currently weak yen makes Tokyo Disney Resort’s tickets feel much cheaper to foreign tourists than they do to Japanese locals, but even if we used the roughly 100-yen-to-the-dollar equivalent from before the exchange rate went cooky, that’d still make Tokyo Disney Resort’s maximum ticket price the lowest of the bunch, and by a pretty wide margin.

That said, Tokyo Disneyland and Sea have been rapidly raising their prices in recent years. As recently as 2019, adult tickets were just 7,500 yen, and were still available at that price for any day of the year. Tickets then went to 8,200 yen in 2020. Maximum prices were increased twice in 2021, rising to 8,700 yen in the spring and 9,400 in the fall. 2023 brought another increase, to 10,900 yen, bringing us to the current, but soon-to-end, state of affairs.

Adult 1-day admission to Tokyo Disneyland or Disney Sea (maximum price)

● 2019: 7,500 yen

● 2020: 8,200 yen (700 yen increase)

● 2021 (spring): 8,700 yen (500 yen increase)

● 2021 (fall): 9,400 yen (700 yen increase)

● 2023: 10,900 yen (1,500 yen increase)

● 2026 (fall): 12,400 yen (1,500 yen increase)

So in the past seven years, Tokyo Disneyland/Sea have raised their adult admission prices by over 65 percent. They also discontinued sales of annual passes to the parks in 2021, eliminating the simplest way for repeat visitors to get around the higher prices.

As has become the standard justification by corporations in Japan, Oriental Land says it is raising its prices in response to rising operating and labor costs. A spokesperson for the company also boasted that “The value of the experience we offer has increased due to factors such as the new expansion opened in 2024,” referencing Fantasy Springs, but since that area and its attractions are contained entirely within Disney Sea, it’s a bit of a headscratcher as to why visitors to Disneyland should see their increased ticket costs as fair compensation to the company for someplace they won’t have access to.

▼ Videos of Tokyo Disneyland remain free to watch, at least.

Oriental Land says that the new maximum prices will only be used for high-demand days, such as holidays and vacation periods, or when seasonal events are going on, but that’s probably not going to soothe anyone upset by the rising ticket costs, since up until March of 2021 Tokyo Disney Resort didn’t even have date-based pricing, and simply charged the same admission on any day of the year. The first days for the new record-breakingly high-price tickets will be on October 10, when adult admission will be 11,900 yen, and October 11, when it will hit the max of 12,400 yen, during a three-day weekend in which the parks’ Halloween festivities will be going on.

The announcement of higher ticket prices comes just one month after Tokyo Disney Resort raised its daily parking prices by 1,000 yen. Next month will also see the discontinuation of the parks’ only remaining free-to-use Fast Pass, meaning that anyone not wanting to stand in a standard line for attractions will have to use one of the paid reservation systems instead.

Online reactions to the announcement have included:

“Disneyland isn’t a land of dreams at all. It’s a super-realistic world where everything revolves around money. It’s Ratland.”

“Ripoffland.”

“It’s really just an issue of personal values and finances. If you think it’s too expensive, just don’t go. The real problem is that wages in Japan are so low.”

“I’d rather they do raise the prices if it’ll make the place less crowded. Make it 20,000 yen to get in, please.”

“I wasn’t going to be going anyway, so this is no skin off my back. Fleece them rich folks to your heart’s content.”

“They keep raising the ticket prices, but it’s still crowded.”

“This is fine, isn’t it? There will still be people who go, and if that increased revenue gets paid to workers, then there’s no problem.”

“Well, guess I’m not going there anymore…”

“This is changing Disneyland from a place that visitors have a lifelong relationship with to someplace they’ll go to just once and say ‘Eh, that’s enough.’”

“Now it’s gonna be super crowded this September.”

“The higher price isn’t going to hurt too badly if you’re going with your friends [and everyone is paying their own way], but this is going to be really rough for families with kids.”

That last comment is especially notable. While crowds have kept showing up at Tokyo Disneyland and Sea despite the string of ticket price increases, there are signs that the parks might be getting closer to bumping up against the limit of what non-fanatic fans are willing to pay. Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka, has seen its popularity skyrocket over the last few years, and in a recent survey of Japanese children that asked which theme park they wanted to check out for themselves, Tokyo Disneyland only managed to get fourth place in votes.

There’s also been a bit of a shift in the popular culture image of Tokyo Disneyland, in that while it is still popular with young kids, there’s also a bit of a sense that it’s lost some of its appeal in the eyes of teens and early 20-somethings, while older adult Disney character fans are still fond of the place. With that in mind, Oriental Land may be counting on ticket demand among its older customers, who have more money to spend, to be fairly inelastic and not suffer much from the price increase, though such a strategy would then run the risk of pricing out younger guests and eroding the parks’ future popularity.

Source: Livedoor News/Kyodo via Jin, Nihon Keizai Shimbun, TBS News Dig, YouTube/TBS NEWS DIG Powered by JNN, YouTube/FNNプライムオンライン, Castel

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