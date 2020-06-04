Japan’s World of Dreams will have to wait, but not all hope is lost.

As prefectures across Japan exit their respective states of emergency, life is very gradually returning to normal. Local businesses are allowed to open in stages, and this also applies to theme parks. Tokyo Disney Resort fans will have to wait indefinitely for Disneyland and Disney Sea to open its magical gates again, but residents of the western Kansai region have hope.

Starting June 8, Universal Studios Japan (USJ) will open its doors again. From June 8-15, only annual pass holders that currently reside in Osaka will be allowed to enter the park for its “soft opening,” and you have to schedule your visit in advance if you plan to go during this time. Starting June 15, non-annual pass holders that currently reside in Osaka will be allowed to enter as well (though like the annual pass holders, you’ll have to schedule your visit in advance from June 15-18).

Why until the 18th? Because starting June 19, USJ will open its doors to the public – at least for guests from six Kansai prefectures (Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Shiga, Nara, and Wakayama).

Of course, there are some rules to observe while inside the park: you’ll have to wear a mask, be willing to get your temperature checked at the gates, use hand sanitizer and hand soap, and keep your distance from others as best as you can. There’s also a possibility they’ll enforce staggered park admission in order to control the number of visitors on the grounds.

Ticket reservations for annual pass holders and Osaka residents can be made now here, and while Japan is going to have to wait a little longer to get back into Disneyland, Kansai residents don’t really need Tokyo Disney Resort anyways.

