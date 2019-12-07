Regardless if you’re a tea aficionado or simply in need of a break, unwind and de-stress at this cozy tea salon in the heart of Tokyo’s fashionable Harajuku district.

Togo Kinenkan, in Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood, is ordinarily a wedding venue. For a limited time, though, it’s also offering a unique, delicious mix of Japanese and Western tastes in a special afternoon tea service, and as foodies always on the lookout for tasty treats, we dutifully went to investigate!

Only three minutes away from Harajuku Station, this temporary tea salon isn’t far from the hustle and bustle of famous shopping street Takeshita Dori, known as a center for Japan’s iconic kawaii culture and exciting nibbles such as this crème brûlée crêpe. On first impression, though, Togo Kinenkan’s complex is unassuming—we wouldn’t have been able to guess from first glance that there’s a posh tea salon inside!

Upon entering, we were seated in a stylish tea room and greeted with the refreshing and calming view of a traditional Japanese style garden beyond the window. The afternoon tea course has a 90-minute time limit, and to be honest, we were doubtful: Is it possible to pass so much time over a pot of tea?

To test this, we started off by looking over their selection of teas. You can choose from 12 different types of tea, including locally grown leaves and even imports such as dilmah tea from Sri Lanka, a real treat for avid tea fans. For our first cup, we chose the Yumefuki, a seven time award-winning black tea from Kagoshima.

What best to complement tea than some additional refreshments? Our afternoon snacks arrive in an elegant Japanese-style wooden carrier. From sweet to savory options, there is something for everyone to try at this afternoon tea experience.

On the top of the carrier is a plentiful helping of scones. The scone selection features plain, matcha green tea, and sesame scones as well as scones with pine nuts.

Moving on, there’s also an assortment of chocolates and baked goods to try. From more Western-style cakes with French chestnuts to a mousse with a sweet red bean center, we were impressed by the variety and the plating.

But we like savory foods as well as sweets, so we were happy to open another drawer which revealed tempting afternoon tea edibles such as rolled sandwiches. There were also items with a more Japanese spin such as soy milk and mushroom quiche and unagi katsu (freshwater eel cutlet).

To pair with the more sweet selections is a spread of strawberry jam, red bean paste, cream, and honey. We were especially intrigued by the honey as not only is it yuzu-infused, but the honey provided was harvested from the Togo Kinenkan’s own bee hives! Talk about fresh and local!

We sampled another black tea grown in Kagoshima from premium tea shop Wakoen, and were blown away by its tender rosy fragrance! As we enjoyed the soothing comforts of tea and the delicious afternoon tea refreshments, time passed by more quickly than we’d anticipated, and we suddenly noticed we’d almost hit the 90-minute mark!

▼ One glance at the window and we realized how dark it had become.

▼ Didn’t stop us from trying one last cup though!

Whether you’re a fervent follower of the tradition of afternoon tea or need a quick breather before exploring more of Tokyo in the evening, we definitely suggest stopping by this hidden gem when you’re visiting Harajuku!

Location information

Togo Kinenkan / 東郷記念館

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 1-5-3, Harajuku Togo Kinenkan 2nd floor

原宿 東郷記念館2F 東京都渋谷区神宮前1-5-3

Afternoon tea offered from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (until December 15), 3:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m. (January 8-31)

Closed Tuesdays

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]