Enjoy contemporary art and the Grand Hyatt’s delicious sweets all at once with this exclusive, extremely limited snack box.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is a luxury hotel in the center of one of Tokyo’s swankiest shopping neighborhoods, Roppongi Hills. It’s the kind of place where top celebrities like Yoshiki hold private concerts and a stay can cost up to 120,000 yen per night (US$1151.08). The hotel’s restaurants are also known to be ritzy and luxurious, so eating there is a treat on any day.

But with the pandemic, people still might not feel entirely comfortable eating out, and so the Grand Hyatt has teamed up with cotemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to provide an adorable and delicious box of afternoon tea morsels.

Murakami is a world-renowned artist who has had works on display in the Guggenheim, the Palace of Versailles, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, among many others. He has been making a comeback in Japan this year with an installation at Roppongi Hills’ Mori Art Museum, as well as a collaboration with Uniqlo and Billie Eilish for a new fashion line.

His bright, exuberant art style is a favorite of many art lovers, and has been reproduced in this afternoon tea set in the form of his trademark smiling flowers. The colorful designs have been replicated on 11 types of cookies, sweets, and scones and four savory items, which were all made by the Grand Hyatt’s Fiorentina Pastry Boutique, an award-winning international pastry team.

Sweets include a fromage blanc mousse, shou-cream-puff-topped shortcakes, colorful puddings and parfaits in glass containers, and four kinds of mousse cakes. On the savory side, you’ll find a tortilla inlaid with the aroma of black truffles, French toast with foie gras, and homemade smoked salmon. Whichever you choose to eat, it’s sure to be the most luxurious and most delicious high tea you’ve ever eaten at home.

The box, which is made up of two layers of delicious fare, also comes wrapped in an exclusive purple wrapping cloth that has Murakami’s flower designs on it. This cloth was made specifically to be used for this afternoon tea box and won’t be sold separately, so if you’re a fan, this is an item you won’t want to miss out on.

The whole set sells for 18,000 yen ($172.94), and is available for preorder online only. You must order your box by 3 p.m. two days before you want to pick it up. There are only 20 available per day (and only 10 between December 22 and 25), and they might sell out fast, so ordering early is a must. Pickup is available at the special reception table set up in the Grand Hyatt through January 31.

If you don’t want (or need) such a large set of afternoon tea foods and just want a little snack for yourself, you can also buy Fiorentina’s world-class white-chocolate cookies and red bean buns (both shown above) separately. The cookies come in a pack of three for 1,200 yen, and the red bean buns sell for 500 yen each.

Alternatively, if you feel comfortable eating in a restaurant, you can feast on a colorful, Takashi Murakami-inspired afternoon tea at the Grand Hyatt’s French Kitchen on the hotel’s second floor until January 31. The course costs 4,800 yen on weekdays and 5,800 yen on weekends and includes many of the yummy sweets included in the take-home box as well as a shou cream puff tower and other delights. If a fancy afternoon of delicious food and tasty tea while appreciating contemporary art is something you’ll enjoy, then why not stop by one afternoon?

