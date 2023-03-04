Branch also adds incredibly long-named, immensely delicious-looking matcha donut made with regional green tea to its menu.

In spring, cherry blossoms bloom all across Japan, but well-informed flora fans know that different sakura species appear in different parts of the country. The same goes for sakura sweets. Cherry blossom-flavor desserts are popping up at bakeries, restaurants, and convenience stores nationwide, but there’s a special sakura dessert that you can only find at one place: the Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya Gyuhi Mochi and Sakura An Butter donut.

OK, so “brevity” clearly isn’t part of the ingredient list, but let’s hear Krispy Kreme Japan out. This extra-fancy treat is available exclusively from the chain’s JR Nagoya Takashimaya branch, hence the “Premium Nagoya” part of the name. Foodies in the city of Nagoya have a fondness for pairing butter with an (sweet bean paste), so sandwiched at the donut’s center is a slather of an enhanced with salted sakura leaf. There’s a pat of Hokkaido butter placed on that, and on top of that is a block of gyuhi, a super soft variety of mochi rice cake. It’s a mixture of sweet, salty, and rich flavors in a pillowy package, just the sort of thing to munch on during an afternoon of gazing up at cherry blossoms in the park, then digesting during a post-snack nap as the spring breeze caresses you.

The Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya Gyuhi Mochi and Sakura An Butter isn’t the branch’s only offering with a name worth remembering every part of either, as there’s also the Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya Nishio Matcha Milk.

Matcha isn’t necessarily associated with spring more so than any other time of year, but the green tea color here is meant to evoke thoughts of new green leaves budding on tree branches that were barren during the winter. It’s not just any matcha that graces this donut, but Nishio matcha, a prized variety grown in Aichi Prefecture, which Nagoya is the capital of. The filling here is Nishio matcha cream, and topping the donut is a generous squiggle of milk cream, azuki sweet red beans, and a dusting of matcha powder.

The Premium Nagoya Gyuhi Mochi and Sakura An Butter and the Premium Nagoya Nishio Matcha Milk are both priced at 368 yen (US$2.75) and will be on sale from March 8 to late May.

Krispy Kreme Donuts (JR Nagoya Takashimaya branch) / クリスピー・クリーム・ドーナツ（ジェイアール名古屋タカシマヤ店）

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Nakamura-ku, Meieki 1-1-4 JR Nagoya Takashimaya 1st floor North Block

愛知県名古屋市中村区名駅1-1-4ジェイアール名古屋タカシマヤ1F北ブロック

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

