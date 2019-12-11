Gotta catch’em all! And since there’s only six this time, it should be deliciously easy.

Popular chain Yoshinoya is proudly celebrating it’s 120th year in the beef-bowl business this year and have decided to close it out with an interesting partnership with the Pokémon franchise. Starting 19 December, customers across Japan will be able to order a new type of beef-bowl: The Pokémori!

Pokémori comes in three varieties — Gyudon, Kid’s Gyudon, and Curry Rice — all for less than 500 yen (US$5), which includes a juice box and Pokémon figure. By the way, “gyudon” is the Japanese word for “beef bowl,” so in honor of this magnificent piece of Japanese cuisine, six Pokémon with “don” in their Japanese name were selected for use as figures in this campaign.

▼ Left to Right: Charizard (Lizardon), Groudon, Slowpoke (Yadon), Weepinbell (Utsudon), and the West/East versions of Gastrodon (Tritodon)

These Pokémon aren’t just found in toy-form either. Good boys and girls who clean their plates will discover one of these monsters hiding at the bottom of their bowls, which are also specially designed to resemble Pokéballs.

Unfortunately, the surprise bowls are only used for eat-in orders, but those getting Pokémori to-go will get specially designed containers and bags too, just not with a Pokémon hiding at the bottom.

However, it is possible to enjoy one of those Pokébowls in the comfort of your own abode by participating in Yoshinoya’s Twitter contest. By photographing and tweeting your receipt from either dining in or taking out a Pokémori order, or by following Yoshinoya’s Twitter account and retweeting a specific contest post, you’ll be in with a chance to win one of the Pokébowls.

In total, 1,130 people will win either a single bowl or a complete set of their very own.

This all sounds so great, some people may not be able to wait until 19 December to start hunting for all six. Luckily, Yoshinoya is giving true Pokémon fanatics a chance to do so at their Ebisu Station location, also known as one of the swankiest Yoshinoyas around.

Starting five days earlier, on 14 December, this location will be redecorated in a Pokémon motif and serve advance orders of Pokémori.

Although the Ebisu Yoshinoya decorations are planned to stay up until 5 January, Pokémori itself will only last as long as supplies do. If people’s proven passion for Pokémon is any indication this probably won’t last long, but Yoshinoya hinted that a second series with other monsters is also in the works.

So, to those wanting to be Pokémori Masters, be sure to get to the gym and start training. I mean a real gym, not a Pokémon gym…you know, for all the beef you’ll have to eat.

