’Tis the season for Japan’s cosplay models to slip into their cute and sexy Santa outfits.
In some people’s opinion, casting off a belief in Santa is a necessary part of growing up. Others find value in their continued faith that kindness and good deeds will be annually rewarded by a generous guy with a taste for cookies and milk.
But whether you believe in Santa Claus or not, one thing we can all agree on is that Santacos is definitely, unquestionably real.
めりくりましも🍑🍑🍑
今日は #福岡県 にてサンタコス
実戦しております🎅🏼🎄🎂(全身も)
トナカイえりにゃちゃんももも！
(なんかパンツ覗かれてます……👶🏻)
沖ドキで ドキドキXmas✨✨✨
過ごしましもーーーーー✊🏻✊🏻… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
真白桃乃🍑12/25福岡県🎅🏻👯 (@msrmmn) December 25, 2019
If you’re not familiar with the term (it won’t show up in your Japanese-English dictionary), Santacos is the term Japan has coined for Santa-themed cosplay, like model Momono Mashiro is engaging in above.. And while Japanese cosplayers dedication to their craft is world-renowned, Santacos is less about slavish dedication to orthodox Santa source material, and more about adapting the design cues of Santa’s iconic wardrobe into cute and/or sexy outfits with plenty of red velvet and snow-white faux fur trim.
▼ Race queen Yu Kikuchi
Christmas Eve🎅🏻 #サンタ #サンタコス #コスプレ #撮影会 #レースクイーン ift.tt/35ZCEBC December 24, 2019 at 09:34PM… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
菊池ゆう👘1/4(土)大阪晴れ着撮影会 (@yuuuuuuu1006) December 24, 2019
But even with those design parameters, there’s still a lot of wiggle room for individualized designs that set one outfit apart from others. For example swimsuit model Aoi Hinata has swapped out the traditional Santa cap for a hood instead.
。
○
おはよ〜ぐると！今日はみんな何するの？
わたしはケーキとチキンは食べたいと思ってる……笑
素敵なクリスマスイブになりますように🎅❤️
#クリスマス #クリスマスイブ
#グラドル自画撮り部 #サンタコス https://t.co/xsput2qLfe—
日向 葵衣 @12/20 竹書房より1stDVD｢Aoi｣発売！！ (@aoi_hnta) December 24, 2019
Yuma Shirayuki, meanwhile, take Santacos in an idol/gothic Lolita-inspired direction…
もうそろおーぷん！！！
可愛い可愛いぴよちゃんおるよ！！
最初で最後のサンタコスやで！！！ https://t.co/OIEPJoVCVt—
雪白ゆま (@_y_1520) December 23, 2019
…and cosplayer Hiyori adds candy-cane tights and bunny ears, because when was the last time that headgear didn’t win someone a few extra popularity points?
ちょっと早いけどクリスマス🎄
photo:らぷたーさん（@ichijo5531 )
#みんコス
＃サンタコス https://t.co/9Bf1gHamt6—
ひより🥀 (@reinerrubin2) December 22, 2019
Since Santacos cosplayers are generally wearing their outfits indoors, as opposed to an open-topped sleigh flying through the mid-winter night sky, exposed-shoulder variations are always popular.
𝓜𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂 𝓧𝓶𝓪𝓼🎄🎁❤️
そして、Twitterフォロワー3000人突破しましたっ👏🏻✨いつもありがとうございます！2019年もあと少し！皆さん良いお年を🧸💕 #HappyHolidays #Xmas #Santa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
天野ちよ❤️12/22.28撮影会きてね\(◡̈)/❤️ (@el_mundo_mar) December 23, 2019
Some, like Yuka Aoi, take the coverage down to a minimum…
メリクリ🎄
2年前のクリスマスはJKGでした🥊
こんな格好してたよ自分アホかな😇
でも1500円のビキニに100均のサンタ帽カットして手作りした自分は褒めたい👏笑
#ラウンドガール #キックボクシング #サンタコスプレ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
蒼衣友香 (@yukachin_1125) December 25, 2019
…but others, such as Kae Akari, are much more bundled up.
世界で一番サンタコスが似合わない女。 https://t.co/iWnebbk0qn—
⛩赤莉かえ (@Akari_kae) December 21, 2019
▼ Race queen Kotone Minase
💕🎁🎄 MerryX'mas Eve🎄🎁💕
こちゃサンタもプレゼントほしいな(ㅅ´ ˘ `)ｵﾈｶﾞｲ♡
#ChristmasEve
#メリークリスマス
#サンタコス https://t.co/FmhqioVvif—
水瀬琴音🐔日本RQ大賞新人賞部門クリッカー特別賞ありがとうございます！！😖 (@kotone_dayo_) December 24, 2019
▼ AKB48 idol Yuki Kashiwaga
握手会ありがとうございました🎅🏻🎁
強制サンタコスにより、表情は、やや曇り気味ですが握手会はとても楽しかったです！笑
メリークリスマスイブ！🎄🌟 https://t.co/dYB5KPmD3q—
柏木由紀 (@Yukiriiiin__K) December 24, 2019
▼ Santacos video from model and Akihabara-based balloon art designer Yui Uchida
💕🎁🎄 MerryX'mas 🎄🎁💕
素敵な1日になりますように•*¨*•.¸¸♬︎
うちゆいサンタ🎅🏻
#グラドル文化祭 で待ってます❤ https://t.co/jnJxxl5Vn0—
内田夕己＊うちゆい (@mfd_yui) December 24, 2019
▼ Cosplayer Arisa LayerJpn with the eye-catching choice of a blue Santacos outfit
メリクリ〜（＾ω＾）✨
サンタコスって赤か青か黒しかないよね、、キイロのサンタしたいなぁ💛💛
#サンタコス #青サンタ #クリスマス https://t.co/sjeBC6fA1l—
ありさはきいろいひと💛冬コミ12/29 (@arisa_LayerJpn) December 25, 2019
Looking at all this yuletide spirit, you can practically hear the Santacos contributors shouting “Merry Christmas!”
▼ Or you can actually hear them shouting it here.
#本日のグラドル文化祭 は…？
12/25(水)17〜22時営業
🎄❤️クリスマスコスプレウィーク最終日❤️🎄
【出演メンバー】
①ほんまかよこ
②結城ちか
③岩崎真奈→欠席
④橘由紀子19～
⑤清水理央
⑥服部彩香
受付）手… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
発掘！グラドル文化祭（年末年始休まず営業 (@bunkasai_akiba) December 25, 2019
So merry Christmas to all, and to all Santacos cosplayers, otsukaresama!
Featured image: Twitter/@aoi_hnta
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Follow Casey on Twitter, where he’d like to confirm that, yes, he meant “balloon art designer” literally, and not as a euphemism for something else.
Leave a Reply