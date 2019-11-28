Something here got lost in translation.

As we count down the days until Christmas, Starbucks Japan is amping up the excitement by unveiling a surprise third instalment to its lineup of limited-time beverages for the holiday season.

This year, the holiday drinks series is based around the theme of special festive “moments”, with beverages designed to capture the feeling of joy you get from the first bite of a Christmas cake and the instant the Christmas tree lights are turned on.

Now it’s time to spend a moment admiring Santa’s footwear, with the arrival of the new Santa Boots Chocolate Frappuccino.

Despite its name, the new beverage is inspired not by Santa’s actual boots but by the present-filled plastic Christmas boots sold in stores that come filled with treats and wrapped in plastic.

▼ Given what it’s meant to represent, “Santa Boot Frappuccino” may have been a better name for the drink.

Nonetheless, the Santa Boots Chocolate Frappuccino is said to capture the exciting “moment” of opening a Christmas present, and just like a Christmas boot, the cup comes filled with a variety of treats like chocolates, cookies…and potato chips.

There’s plenty of choc chips and chocolate sauce throughout the base of the new drink, which is finished off with a crisp, salty potato chip topping. The slight saltiness of the potato chips and the sweetness of the chocolate are said to complement each other perfectly, creating a tantalising treat for the taste buds.

With white whipped cream, red-hued chocolate bits, and an edible cookie straw on top, delving into this fun and exciting drink will be like delving through a gift-filled Christmas boot, making it the perfect drink for the holiday season.

The Santa Boots Chocolate Frappuccino will be available nationwide from 4 December in a tall size only for 690 yen (US$6.31) plus tax. Those wanting an early taste of the drink can head down to Shibuya on 3 December, when the drink will be available before the official release at the following three stores only: cocoti Shibuya, Shibuya Modi and Shibuya Faiya-Dori.

According to Starbucks, the drink will only be available until stocks sell out, so if you want to get a taste of Santa’s boots, you’d better get in quick. And if you’re lucky, there might just be some products left in the new holiday season drinkware collection to add to your Christmas stocking.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

