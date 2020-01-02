Characters from Evangelion, Azur Lane, and Psycho-Pass are just some of the famous faces making an appearance.

Ever since Winter Comiket opened to the public on 28 December, we’ve been bringing you news on all the best cosplayers from each day of Japan’s largest four-day indie manga, anime, game, and cosplay convention.

Today it’s time to pay homage to some of the best cosplayers from day three of the event, and though it was the coldest and most miserable day yet in terms of weather, it was still one of the busiest, with 190,000 attendees and 1,876 male and 3,271 female cosplayers taking part in the convention.

The popularity of the third day may have been due in part to the appearance of some famous cosplayers like Enako, dubbed Japan’s number-one cosplayer, and while we ventured out to see her on day three, the crowds around her proved to be too much, even for us, to handle.

Stepping away from the famous “Enako Ring”, as the huge circle of photographers around her has been called, we found some other impressive cosplays on display, and there were so many great cosplayers to choose from that this is our largest photo collection to date!

Let’s take a look at the brilliant cosplays from day three of Winter Comiket 2019, starting with some strapping young lads from Sailor Moon.

▼ Sailor Neptune (@s_ichinohe321) and Sailor Uranus (@AkihitoAll) from crowd-favourite Sailor Moon.

▼ Tohru from Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid | Cosplayer: @kattanasshikuun

▼ Kanna from Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid | Cosplayer: @chiaki_0301

▼ Katsushika Hokusai from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @56955planet

▼ Abigail Williams from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @monakam812

▼ Rin Shibuya from THE iDOLM@ STER: Cinderella Girls | Cosplayer: @tubudol_aya

▼ Pine from Bombergirl | Cosplayer: @muffet1010

▼ Kanako Mimura from THE iDOLM@ STER: Cinderella Girls | Cosplayer: @tubudol_haruka

▼ Tenka Osaki from The Idolmaster: Shiny Colours | Cosplayer: @rinnu_pu

▼ Megumi Kato from Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend | Cosplayer: @Yukinozomi3

▼ Nino Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets | Cosplayer: @aiai8117

▼ Sirius from Azur Lane | Cosplayer: @yukotin39

▼ Aqua from KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! | Cosplayer: @Hana_na_xx

▼ It should be noted that she’s not really drinking a can of Strong Zero here.

▼ Megumin from KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! | Cosplayer: @Shion_N52

▼ Shinya Kogami from Psycho-Pass | Cosplayer: @Nagi4526

▼ Akane Tsunemori from Psycho-Pass | Cosplayer: @panmimi77

▼ Shuten Doji from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @gotsid98

▼ Blue Destiny Unit 1 from Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny | Cosplayer: @zgokzogok

▼ Virtual YouTuber Sana Natori | Cosplayer: @kupoooooooo

▼ Tatsumaki from One Punch Man | Cosplayer: @mane_fuu

▼ Minato Yukina from BanG_Dream! | Cosplayer: @kumorinotihar

▼ Asuka Langley Soryu from Neon Genesis Evangelion | Cosplayer: @shiruluv

▼ Hatsune Miku | Cosplayer: @teyi0214

That wraps up our photo collection of the best cosplayers from day three of Winter Comiket 2019! There’s still one more day of brilliant cosplays to come, so feel free to enjoy a look back at all the wonderful cosplayers from previous years of Comiket until then!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

