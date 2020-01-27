Don’t be afraid to take in the eye candy with these characters who originally graced the pages of Japan’s best-selling weekly shonen manga magazine.

Utsukushii (美しい / beautiful, lovely) isn’t usually the word to describe particularly masculine men in Japanese, but it was the term chosen for Goo Ranking’s latest online reader poll in which net users chose the top 10 most beautiful male characters in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The poll was open for two weeks from late December through early January and received a total of 3,197 votes. As Weekly Shonen Jump is the original home to some of the most recognizable and famous fictional characters around the world, many of whom score their own anime adaptations, there’s a good chance you’ll know at least a few of them. Prepare to be dazzled!

Top 10 Most Beautiful Male Characters in Weekly Shonen Jump

10. [tie] Fujiwara-no-Sai (Hikaru no Go)–78 votes

10. [tie] Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)–78 votes

9. Rei (Fist of the North Star)–80 votes

8. Ryota Kise (Kuroko’s Basketball)–81 votes

7. Sogo Okita (Gintama)–94 votes

6. Keigo Atobe (Prince of Tennis)–95 votes

5. Kaede Rukawa (Slam Dunk)–111 votes

Happy Birthday Rukawa Kaede and Happy New Year to you all ! #SlamDunk #スラムダンク #流川楓生誕祭2020 #流川楓 https://t.co/GMmdVl0yRX —

バスケットボール 🏀 (@DailyBasuke) January 01, 2020

Rounding out the top five is the ace forward of Shohoku High’s basketball team. Kaede usually comes across as being as reticent as he is good-looking, serving as a foil to protagonist Hanamichi Sakuragi’s hotheadedness. That air of mystery only adds to his allure!

4. Kurama (YuYu Hakusho)–206 votes

Kurama boasts the most delicate, feminine features (and gorgeous red locks!) out of his allies/friends Hiei, Yusuke, and Kuwabara. Always the epitome of a gentleman and often seen with his signature rose whip, it’s not hard to see why Kurama is still charming fans 20 years after YuYu Hakusho began serialization in Shonen Jump. His original silver-haired demon fox form is an added bonus.

3. Ryoma Echizen (Prince of Tennis)–301 votes

Third place goes to the sole main protagonist of a series in the top five. Ryoma, the titular prince in the series’ title, is dubbed a tennis prodigy at the age of 12. Too bad he’s so focused on tennis that he doesn’t usually notice his legions of adoring female fans!

2. Kotaro Katsura (Gintama)–402 votes

It’s hard not to be transfixed by Kotaro’s long dark hair, elegant traditional dress, and refined manner of presentation. He’s also an animal lover to boot. It seems that he’s wanted as more than just a fugitive in Gintama–he’s also wanted for capturing many viewers’ hearts.

1. Cavendish (One Piece)–501 votes

The picture says it all–he’s nicknamed “Cavendish of the White Horse.” As captain of the Beautiful Pirates, perhaps his decisive victory in this poll should come as no surprise. Though he does have a split personality, that doesn’t seem to stop others from swooning at the sight of his unparalleled physical beauty.

Sample poll reactions by net users included the following:

“I don’t even read Jump but I know all of these characters!” “It’s only natural that these polls will change with the times but this older lady’s very pleased for one to see Kurama and Rei still made the cut.” “No one from Saint Seiya made it into the top ten?!” “Hey, No. 1 and No. 2 are both voiced by Akira Ishida in their anime adaptations…!” “I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that no one from Dragon Ball made it into the top ten, LOL.”

Source: Goo Ranking via My Game News Flash

Top image: SoraNews24

