When you’re craving the latest issue of Shonen Jump, Uber is ready to roll and bring you your comic fix.

For those of you who don’t recall, our Japanese-language reporter Daiki Nishimoto spent nearly a decade as a NEET. It’s a lifestyle he’s since left behind by finding a job and becoming a productive member of society, but part of working hard means you earn the right to be lazy sometimes too.

For example, recently Daiki felt like reading the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. As Japan’s most popular manga magazine, you can get WSJ at pretty much any local newsstand or convenience store…but Daiki didn’t even feel like going that far on this particular day.

And then he figured out a solution to this problem.

Last August, Lawson became the first convenience store chain in Japan to partner with Uber Eats, allowing customers to place online orders for items to be delivered through the food courier service. It’s currently available for 414 Lawson branches in 10 prefectures, including one in Daiki’s neighborhood.

Other convenience store chains have since started offering Uber Eats delivery. However, Lawson remains special in one important way: it’s the only chain that offers non-food/drink items through Uber Eats, including magazines such as Shonen Jump.

Daiki wasn’t just hungry for entertainment, though, but for nutritional sustenance as well. So his complete order also included some Napolitan tomato-sauce pasta, a piece of Lawson’s cooked-in-store L Chiki fried chicken, a pack of Cup Noodle (the edible kind, not the full-scale plastic model), a bag of potato chips, and a dessert pastry

For a drink, he could have ordered a beer or a canned sour, but considering he already had plenty of high-calorie treats, he went healthy with a bottle of water instead. He also got a pack of band-aids.

▼ Not that he currently has any bleeding injuries, but given our line of work, it’s really only a matter of time.

And finally, of course, his issue of Shonen Jump, with a The Promised Neverland illustration splashed across the front cover.

▼ If he’d wanted he could have also tossed in the latest issues of Jump’s rival manga anthologies Shonen Magazine and Shonen Sunday

So remember, Uber Eats in Japan doesn’t just deliver food, but also manga, and even smiles.

