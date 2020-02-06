Real extract from the trees gives you a sense of what it’s like to drink the cherry blossoms.

When February rolls around in Japan, Starbucks starts gearing up for spring by unveiling their limited-edition sakura beverages, reminding us all that the warmer months are just around the corner.

This year looks set to be a good season not just for the flowers, but for the seasonal drinks too, with today’s announcement that this year’s cherry blossom Frappuccino will be paired with milk pudding.

The Sakura Milk Pudding Frappuccino is the first sakura-flavoured Frappuccino of the season for Starbucks, and according to the company, the new drink will contain real extract from cherry tree leaves to add an enticing flavour and aroma to the mix.

Blended into a rich milk base with jelly-like pudding pieces, the leaf extract will be combined with a special cherry strawberry sauce to create a well-balanced beverage bursting with fruity, sweet and slightly bitter flavours. On top, a sprinkling of pink-coloured roasted rice pieces add a delightful crunch to each mouthful, while recalling the delicate fallen petals of the season.

The new Frappuccino will be accompanied by a hot Sakura Milk Latte, which also comes in a beautiful pale pink hue to resemble the cherry blossoms. This sweet non-coffee beverage combines sakura strawberry sauce with heated milk for a warming sakura flavour.

The Sakura Milk Pudding Frappuccino will be sold in a Tall size only, from 15-25 February, for 590 yen (US$5.38), while the Sakura Milk Latte will be available in Short through to Venti sizes, from 15 February-12 March, for 450-570 yen.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

