This beautiful white and blue pudding made in the port of Numazu is an absolute jewel to both look at and taste!

A fishing port may not exactly be the first place you’d go looking for gourmet sweets, but Numazu Port, located on Suruga Bay in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, is apparently home to some pretty awesome pudding. The port actually boasts a specialty pudding store, the Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory (Numazu Shinkai Purin Kōbō), which opened in July of 2018. The store understandably wanted to create a product unique to Numazu, and we have to say the “Deep Sea Pudding” they came up with looks positively stunning.

The Deep Sea Pudding is inspired by the adjacent Suruga Bay, where you can find the deepest ocean depths in Japan, and the treat consists of a creamy no-bake pudding representing the ocean bottom, topped with a bright blue layer of ramune soda flavored jelly in the image of the deep blue sea.

With their striking looks, it’s no surprise that the pudding has received considerable attention on social media, with the store reportedly selling over 2,500 of them a day as of last summer.

▼ They also have puddings in other flavors including regular (pictured left), salted caramel (second right) and matcha (right).

▼ Plus there’s the Asahi (Morning Sun) pudding made with marmalade and blood orange jelly available only before noon, and a special “Deep Sea Day” version of the Deep Sea Pudding containing mango and passion fruit pieces available only on the 8th, 18th, and 28th of each month.

▼ The shop also offers soft serve ice cream in pudding flavor, deep sea flavor, and a combination of the two.

And what’s even better, last July, they opened a blue-themed cafe called the Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory — Blue and Pudding and Gelato near their original shop in the port. The cafe’s decor is designed to create a deep-sea ambiance, and they have an original menu separate from the first shop.

▼ The cafe offers an enhanced version of the Deep Sea Pudding labeled the “Deep Deep Sea Pudding” …

▼ … as well as colorful soda floats …

▼ … and also yummy looking gelato in ramune soda, vanilla, matcha and salted caramel flavors.



Considering how fond the Japanese are of pudding, and how visually striking the Deep Sea Pudding is, we can understand how it’s become a hit product. If you want to try the pudding but won’t be in the Numazu area, they do have an online shop where packages of 6 puddings in different flavors are available for between 2,560 yen (US$23) and 2,740 yen. If you want to try their soft serve ice cream or gelato, you’ll have to make a visit to Numazu, but if you make the trip, you’re sure to be able to sample some excellent seafood fresh from the port, so it might be worth considering!

Shop information

Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory / 沼津深海プリン工房

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Numazu-shi, Senbon Minatomachi 97

静岡県沼津市千本港町97

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Website

Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory Blue and Pudding and Gelato / 沼津深海プリン工房 青とプリンとジェラート

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Numazu-shi, Senbon Minatomachi 124

静岡県沼津市千本港町124

Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Website

Source: @Press (1), @Press (2), Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory website, Blue and Pudding and Gelato cafe website, Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory online shop

Top image: @Press (2)

Insert images: @Press (1), Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory online shop, Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Factory website, Blue and Pudding and Gelato cafe website

