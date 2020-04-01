Actual driving experience may not include Angel battles, Shinji, Rei, and Asuka want us to know.

In Japan, nothing drums up interest quite like a celebrity endorsement. Previously, Naomi Osaka has let us know about the virtues of Cup Noodles, for example, and Usain Bolt has helped spread the word that the Pokémon video games are pretty awesome.

So in keeping with such spokesperson strategies, automaker Honda has no fewer than three pitchpeople for its new ad campaign: Shinji Ikari, Rei Ayanami, and Asuka Asuka Langley Soryu, a.k.a. the core cast of anime franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion.

▼ Rei Ayanami Civic x Evangelion

With Eva’s iconic opening theme, “Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” blasting in the background, the ads show the Civic Hatchback being put through its paces accompanied by images from the landmark anime being projected onto the car and surrounding environment.

The Rei video features narration from legendary voice actress Megumi Hayashibara, whose unmistakable voice tells us:

“Doubt what seems obvious.

Challenge and subvert it.

Searching for a new answer, I want to see something I’ve never seen before.

Quietly, I feel the excitement in my heart.”

Meanwhile, the Asuka video aurally stars voice actress Yuko Miyamura, who compels you to “Change yourself, and change the world” while “Accelerating away from the ordinary.”

As is often the case for car commercials, the Civics are shown doing some high-speed maneuvers, but a disclaimer at the bottom right corner of the screen reminds us “Simulated driving experience shown. May differ from automobile’s actual performance and usage.” It’s a good thing Honda’s lawyers insisted on this, too, or else people might have actually hopped in their Civics and tried to drive straight through Angels’ AT Fields.

▼ Though honestly, this wouldn’t even crack the Top 5 on the list of the worst plans Evangelion characters have tried to pull off.

There’s also a Shinji Civic ad on the way, although it won’t be revealed until an unspecified date in April. Whether Shinji is stepping into the spotlight last because it’s fitting for the series’ protagonist to make a dramatic entrance at the finale or because he’s just not as popular as Rei and Asuka is unclear, but both are plausible explanations.

▼ Shinji Civic x Evangelion preview

Unfortunately, Honda doesn’t seem to be adding any special Eva touches to the Civic itself. Sure, each car coming pre-loaded with the soul of a dead relative would probably be sticking a little too close to the anime source material, but considering how Rei has her own custom paint color, a limited-edition Civic in that hue seems like it’d be a no-brainer.

