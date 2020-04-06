Now anyone can pretend to use Oda Nobunaga’s sword to cut onions!

If you’ve ever wanted to experience what a samurai felt when he cut his opponents down with one slash, now’s your chance; but instead of cutting down your enemies, you can use these newly available historical figure-inspired kitchen knives to chop up your lunch!

After amassing more than 3.8 million yen (more than US$35,000) in a crowd-funding campaign, the knives, which are inspired by three famous swordsmen and shogun from Japanese history, are now finally available for general sale. They come in the same three options offered during the crowd-funding campaign, so if you missed it, now’s your chance to get your hands on them!

First, there’s the design based on the beloved sword used by famous swordsman and Edo period activist Sakamoto Ryoma, which comes with a black-wrapped handle with silver inlays and a sleek, black sheath.

The second is inspired by Hijikata Toshizo, the vice-commander of the Shinsengumi, the police force established to maintain order in Kyoto at the end of the Edo period and the group responsible for the assassination of Sakamoto Ryoma. His black-wrapped sword comes with gold inlays and a bright red sheath.

Finally, the last knife is a reincarnation of the sword owned by Oda Nobunaga, one of the greatest samurai warlords in Japanese history. His knife has a hilt wrapped in pink and red, with a yellow and black sheath that represents the colors of the Oda clan.

Each of the knives are slightly on the small side, at 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) long in total, with their stainless steel blades being 140 millimeters long. They all have the look of a samurai sword, with the appearance of a roughly sharpened edge. But don’t be fooled; these knives are carefully handcrafted to be very comfortable to hold and yet extremely sharp, so they are not only really cool collectors items, but really excellent knives, as well.

Since they’re a collaboration between Nikken Cutlery–the same company that brought us the katana scissors–and the long-standing, traditional knife-maker Sekikantsugu, which are both based in a region known for its swordsmithing, the knives are also made using traditional techniques that date back hundreds of years. They sell for 7,700 yen each (US$71.93) at Makuake’s online store and locally in the novelty goods shop Village Vanguard.

Now, if you want to go full samurai with these knives, make sure you put on one of Wazigen Shizukaya’s stunning modern samurai outfits when you use them, and while you’re at it, why not complete your collection with a set of katana dessert knives as well?

