We find out what gives the Naughty Menchi Katsu Burger its unusual name.

Japanese-born Dom Dom Burger has carved out a niche for itself as an edgy fast food chain, consistently wowing us with out-of-the-norm releases that feature everything from black buns through to Japanese pears.

Now the chain is kicking off another year of weird releases with what may be its most out-there burger yet. Its name, “Wanpaku Menchi Katsu Burger“, perfectly describes its character, as it translates as “Naughty Minced Cutlet Burger“.

What makes this burger so naughty is its unruliness, as the minced cutlet refuses to stay confined within the boundaries of the bun. The cutlet is so big it doesn’t even fit into the advertising poster for it, with the message along the dotted line reading:

▼ “Apologies: It was so naughty it didn’t fit into the frame”.

According to the poster, the cutlet weighs in at 230 grams (8 ounces) and is 21 centimetres (8.3 inches) long, which is a good deal for 690 yen (US$4.42), or 1,090 yen for a set with fries and a drink.

We headed out to our nearest branch to try the burger when it was released on 26 February, and after a five-minute wait after ordering, it was served up to us on a tray with the word “わんぱく” (“wanpaku” or “naughty”) printed on the packaging.

Flipping it around for a first look made us gasp in surprise. It really was as advertised, with the minced meat cutlet boldly spilling out from both sides of the bun.

▼ Releasing the burger out into the wild revealed the true might of this naughty monstrosity.

Lifting the top bun for a closer look, we found a generous mound of shredded cabbage inside, with a slice of cheddar cheese peeking out from underneath it.

▼ The minced meat cutlet was topped with a generous amount of rich demi-glace sauce.

Carefully lifting the cutlet revealed that the demi-glace sauce had also been brushed onto the bottom bun, glistening in a glorious way that promised to deliver bagfuls of flavour.

Cabbage, sauce and cheese are great partners for a crispy fried cutlet, and the proportions here looked to be right on the money.

Satisfied with the look of the burger, it was now time to taste it. Despite being slightly intimidated by its size, we opened our jaws wide and dove in for a bite.

The first thing we tasted was the minced meat cutlet, which totally dominated the palate due to its size and the moist meat juices that oozed out from its crispy casing. After the second bite, though, we were treated to more complexity, as the cabbage played a subtle accompaniment to the meat, creating perfect mouthfuls of crunchy, rich-yet-light flavour.

The key to the burger’s deliciousness is the demi-glace sauce, which brings the umami of the minced meat and the richness of the cheddar cheese together in perfect harmony. It adds just the right amount of sweetness to the mix and enhances the melty juiciness of the burger in a way that’s totally addictive.

The minced meat cutlet, however, remains the star ingredient, firmly outweighing the bun, cabbage, and cheese. Menchi katsu lovers wouldn’t want it any other way though, making this a dream burger for cutlet fans.

This beast blurs the lines between hamburger and a menchi katsu set meal in a way that will make you question the boundaries of both. It makes for a fun and exciting meal, and surprisingly, despite its size it’s incredibly easy to eat.

▼ We were, however, too full to try the other weird burger on the menu – the Shungiku (Chrysanthemum Leaves) Kakiage (Mixed Vegetable Tempura) Burger.

After polishing off the Naughty Menchi Katsu Burger, we felt a pleasant sense of satisfaction. It sat in the belly nicely and lived up to our expectations in terms of appearance and taste, two aspects Dom Dom prides itself on. It’ll only be on the menu for a limited time though, so you’ll want to seek it out now in order to try it…and be prepared to open your jaws as far as you can when you meet it.

Photos©SoraNews24

