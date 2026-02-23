New cafe will offer beautiful views of the city, Mt. Fuji, and cherry blossoms.

In Japanese, the word for expensive is takai. So when Starbucks Japan announced that they’ll soon be opening the most takai branch of the chain in all Japan, I thought it was kind of an odd thing to bragging about, though, given the fact that they also recently announced an expansion of their location-based pricing system, maybe not the biggest surprise.

In a happy twist for cafe fans, though, the company was actually using takai for the word’s other meaning, “high,” and is in fact getting ready to open Japan’s highest-in-the-sky Starbucks.

Fittingly, it’ll be found within Japan’s tallest building, the Tokyo Skytree. Though it’s not all the way up at the tip, the new Starbucks will be located 150 meters (492.1 feet) above the Tokyo streets, on the spire’s 30th floor. From there, you’ll be able to see not only across the city, but out to the Kanto Plain to the west, with Mt. Fuji rising from the horizon. The new Skytree Starbucks will also offer views of the nearby Sumida River, and with the cafe’s opening slated for March 10, it’ll be ready in time for when the cherry blossom trees along the waterway burst into bloom this spring.

Officially, the new branch is dubbed the Starbucks Reserve Cafe Tokyo Skytree Town Town 30F, with “Reserve Cafe” being the chain’s designation for branches that are a little fancier than a regular Starbucks, but not quite as upscale as their Reserve Roastery locations. The Skystree cafe will have an expanded menu of espresso-enhanced beverages, and to celebrate spring they’ll also be baking special sakura-filling cornetti, with the recommendation of dipping the Italian pastries into your coffee. There’ll be a total of 80 seats across three areas: a counter for customers pressed for time, a lounge zone for those who’re ready for an extended relaxation session, and a table section for those whose schedule is somewhere in between.

The Starbucks Reserve Cafe opens on March 10.

Location information

Starbucks Reserve Cafe Tokyo Skytree Town 30F / スターバックスリザーブカフェ東京スカイツリータウン30店

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage 1-1-2, Tokyo Solamachi 30th floor

東京都墨田区押上1-1-2 東京ソラマチ30階

Open 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

